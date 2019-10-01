Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

The highest-paying low-stress job in the US pays $208,000 a year

Getty Images

If you want a job with healthy work-life balance and above-average pay, a field that explores human behavior, culture and history might be the right move.

In a new analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data and extensive interviews with workers across industries, U.S. News & World Report identified archaeologists, anthropologists and cartographers as some of the best occupations for low stress and pay above the national median income of around $50,000.

Job openings in academia and with the government may help keep stress to a minimum for anthropologists and cartographers, while archaeologists may be hired to manage collections at museums.

The best job that doesn't require a specific level of education is also projected to be the second fastest-growing job through the next decade. The field of wind turbine technicians is expected to skyrocket by 57% through the year 2028 thanks to a growing demand for renewable energy. This type of work can be labor intensive — it involves replacing worn parts, troubleshooting technical programs and collecting data.

Data collection and interpretation is a main function for two other well-paying, stress-free jobs that cracked the top 10, survey researchers and statisticians.

The only tech-focused job on the list is web developer, which is expected to grow by 13% and generally requires, at minimum, a two-year associate's degree. The highest-paying job requiring the least amount of time in school is radiation therapist, which pays over $80,000 and requires a two-year degree.

But work is all smiles for the top-paying, low-stress job on the list: orthodontist. U.S. News notes that orthodontists interviewed for the analysis enjoy working for themselves or in a practice where they can count on regular business hours.

The median salary for the role is $208,000 a year, and even those in the lower quartile of earning power still bring in six-figure incomes. It's also the only occupation that requires extensive education and training, calling for a doctoral or professional degree in dentistry before returning to school to specialize in orthodontics.

Are are the 10 best jobs for healthy pay and low stress:

10. Wind turbine technician

Median salary: $53,880

Expected job growth through 2028: 57%

Education required: post-secondary non-degree award

9. Survey researcher

Median salary: $54,270

Expected job growth through 2028: 1%

Education required: master's degree

8. Hearing aid specialist

Median salary: $54,860

Expected job growth through 2028: 16%

Education required: high school diploma or equivalent

7. Archaeologist

Getty Images

Median salary: $62,280

Expected job growth through 2028: 10%

Education required: master's degree

6. Anthropologist

Median salary: $62,280

Expected job growth through 2028: 10%

Education required: master's degree

5. Cartographer

Median salary: $63,990

Expected job growth through 2028: 15%

Education required: bachelor's degree

4. Web developer

Median salary: $67,990

Expected job growth through 2028: 13%

Education required: associate's degree

3. Radiation therapist

Median salary: $80,570

Expected job growth through 2028: 9%

Education required: associate's degree

2. Statistician

Getty Images

Median salary: $84,060

Expected job growth through 2028: 31%

Education required: master's degree

1. Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

Expected job growth through 2028: 7%

Education required: doctoral or professional degree

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The 10 hottest remote work opportunities—and the companies hiring for them right now

VIDEO3:4403:44
Man behind four-day work week explains how the balance works
The Exchange
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact