Mastercard users get exclusive access to The New York Times Food Fest—here's what you need to know

Mastercard holders can receive exclusive perks and access to The New York Times Food Festival, which runs on October 5 and 6.

This is the first time The New York Times is putting on a culinary event of this scale, with events at Bryant Park and TheTimesCenter. Plus special dinners — "The Nights" — at city restaurants throughout early fall.

Since Mastercard is the presenting sponsor, consumers who have Mastercards can access a wide variety of benefits:

Dedicated entry lines at The Park

First-come-first-served preferred seating at the NYT Cooking Stage at The Park

Preferred seating for The Talks at TheTimesCenter

Complimentary glass of champagne and "Taste of Priceless" macaroons at Mastercard's tent at The Park

Additional "Priceless Surprises"

"We are thrilled to give our cardholders exclusive access to pre-sale tickets, fast pass event access, best seats in the house, Priceless Surprises and all the global tastes available in collaboration with The New York Times Food Festival," Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America marketing and communications at Mastercard, said in a press release.

While tickets to The Park are sold out, you can sign up for the waitlist or visit unticketed areas that include access to the best of Smorgasburg, an outdoor bar and shops. Tickets are still available for The Talks and The Nights.

