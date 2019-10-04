It's about to get easier to withdraw money from your 401(k)—but you should be careful

The government is making it easier for investors facing an economic hardship to take money from their 401(k)s. But financial experts urge savers to be cautious before doing so.

Hardship withdrawals are allowed only if your plan sponsor permits them and you have an "immediate and heavy" financial need that you have no other means to cover, including medical expenses, funeral costs and to prevent an eviction, according to the IRS.

You pay income taxes on the distribution, as well as a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you are younger than 59½. Unlike a 401(k) loan, you are not required to pay the money back. Around 80% of 401(k) plan sponsors allow hardship distributions and just 2.3% of participants take them, reports Investment News.

Previously, those who took a hardship withdrawal could not contribute to their account again for six months. Under the new rules, which take effect in January, they will be allowed to begin contributing again immediately. Additionally, plan sponsors will no longer need to require participants to take a loan before they can take a hardship withdrawal.

Employees will also be able to borrow their employer's contributions to their account and investment earnings. Previously, they could only take out their own contributions.

Here's a list of the topics that qualify for the distribution, per the IRS:

Medical expenses for the worker, their spouse or children.

Purchase of a primary residence.

Certain college expenses for a worker, their spouse or children.

Payments to prevent eviction.

Funeral expenses.

Certain expenses to repair damage to a principal residence.

Here's why you should still be wary of making a hardship distribution.