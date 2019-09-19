Index funds are more popular than ever—here's why they're a smart investment

U.S. stock index funds are more popular than actively managed funds for the first time ever, according to investment research firm Morningstar. As of August 31, these index funds held $4.27 trillion in assets, compared to $4.25 trillion in active funds.

Index funds were created by Jack Bogle almost 45 years ago as a way for everyday investors to compete with the pros. They're designed to be simple, all-in-one investments: Rather than picking stocks you or your fund manager thinks will out-perform the market, you own all of the stocks in a certain market index, like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The thinking isn't that you'll beat the market, but rather that you'll keep up with it. And considering that the stock market has historically increased in value over time, that pays off for retirement investors.

Index funds have turned out to be a huge win for retirement savers and other non-finance professionals for many reasons. First, because you're not paying someone to pick stocks for you anymore, index funds tend to be less expensive for investors than actively managed funds: The average expense ratio of passive funds was 0.15% in 2018, compared to 0.67% for active funds, Morningstar reported. The original index fund, the Vanguard 500, has an expense ratio of just 0.04%.

Index funds also typically make trades less often than active funds, which leads to fewer fees and lower taxes.