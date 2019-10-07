Why Mark Cuban gave this entrepreneur an extra $50,000 (for free) on 'Shark Tank'

After working a corporate job with minimal exposure to the sun, Amber Leong was inspired to start a light-therapy lamp business, which includes a line of lamps that mimic sunlight for workers' desks indoors.

And in June, Leong found herself pitching her company, Circadian Optics, to the Sharks while filming an episode of ABC's "Shark Tank."

"I am a big fan of the show," Leong told CNBC Make It. "So, when I started the business in 2016, I always joked around that one day, I'd be on 'Shark Tank.'"

Leong came up with the idea for her lamp line (which sell for $45 to $70) while suffering through "tough" winters in Minnesota.

She started to wonder, "Why isn't there a solution to this? Why are all lamps so ugly? Why can't I have a good light-therapy lamp? It all leads to this big question: Why don't you do it yourself?" she said.

On Sunday's "Shark Tank" episode, Leong asked the Sharks for $750,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in her company. She said her company's lifetime sales were $7.4 million since 2016, with $4 million in sales in 2018. For 2019, she projected $5.6 million in sales.

Leong told the Sharks that as an immigrant from Malaysia, she always dreamed about coming to America. Her business is part of her goal to live the "American dream."

"When it was time to go to college, I told my parents I wanted to come to America, and they said, 'OK, let's do this together,'" she told the Sharks. "They cashed out their retirement fund, they borrowed money from their family and friends, to send me to school here on a one-way ticket, and school fees ... They gave everything they could to me."