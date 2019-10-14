Here's the advice 15-year-old tennis phenom Coco Gauff got from her dad before winning her first WTA title

At just 15 years old, Cori "Coco" Gauff became the youngest woman to win a Women's Tennis Association title since 2004 (and the youngest American to do so in 28 years) by winning Austria's Linz Open on Sunday.

Gauff, who in July became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon, beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in three sets to win her first WTA singles title and take home $43,000 in prize money.

The victory on Sunday was hard-fought for Gauff, who received some much-needed advice from her father and coach, Corey Gauff, who helped his daughter regroup after she had lost the second set of the match to the more experienced, 22-year-old Ostapenko.

With his daughter leading 5-2 in the third set of the match, and needing to win just one more game to finish off Ostapenko, Corey Gauff knelt beside Coco to offer her some calming advice as television network Eurosport's cameras caught the conversation.

"Just relax, you're not going to sprint to the finish line," Gauff's father and coach told her. "We're going to walk to the finish line, OK?"

The elder Gauff went on to tell his daughter it was important to trust her abilities on the court in order to think positively and not let the pressure of the potentially historic moment throw her off her game.

"What I want you to do is take your mind to another place right now. Remember we talked about that?" Gauff asked the tennis star.

"Take your mind to another place, take yourself to a practice match, just play. Don't think about negatives, just think about positives," Gauff told his daughter.

He also added that Coco Gauff was in a strong position to win the match, assuming she could mentally remove herself from the pressure of the situation in order to remain calm and trust her skills to defeat her opponent. "You're right where we want to be," he says on the video released by Eurosport.