Barack Obama says you should embrace 'relentless optimism' to be successful

When the going gets rough, a pep talk from former president Barack Obama may come in handy.

A day after president Donald Trump's downcast speech on terrorism and political adversaries during the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA), Obama discussed the power of optimism at the inaugural Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's "Goalkeepers" event.

In his speech, Obama notes the world's challenges, including growing economic inequality, a changing climate, mass migration and the rise of nationalism and xenophobia.

When it's time for you to confront future hurdles, roadblocks and disappointment and when others are "purposefully undermining efforts you know can make a difference," there is only only way to respond, Obama says, if you want to be successful.