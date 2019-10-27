The genius email hack this Instagram director uses to manage hundreds of messages a day—and how you can use it too

As Instagram's director of fashion partnerships, the 40-year-old former magazine editor gets hundreds of messages a day about everything from work approvals to scheduling meetings to event invitations. To tame her inbox and handle what she admits is a stressful subject for her, Chen told the podcast "The Cut on Tuesdays" about the time-saving email hack she developed during her time at Teen Vogue.

First, she took a look at the most common types of emails she'd get in a day, then broke them down into eight to 10 different categories based on what kind of response they required. For example, an event invite could elicit an "RSVP Yes" or "RSVP No," while other questions could be best handled if directed to her assistant.

She then created email signatures with those canned responses, which she selects from as she moves through her inbox to speed up the process, and adds personalized messages as necessary.

The automated method has helped as Chen has moved up in her career from beauty and health director at Teen Vogue to editor-in-chief at Lucky magazine to her leadership role at Instagram — as with great power comes great responsibility (to answer your coworkers' emails).

These days, though, it also helps that Chen takes a more lax approach to maintaining zero unread messages.

"I used to be really crazy fanatical about Inbox Zero," she told The Cut's editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee on the podcast. "Now, I have made peace for my work email with Inbox 350. I am currently at Inbox 600, but I'm going to get back down to Inbox 350, and maybe one day I'll be at Inbox 100."