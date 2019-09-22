Here's how many hours American workers spend on email each day

If you work in an office, email is likely an essential part of your job — and your life.

When software company Adobe surveyed over 1,000 American workers for its annual email usage study, they found that people on average spend more than five hours per day checking their email.

"Email continues to be the preferred way to ask co-workers a quick question (39%), provide a status update (57%) or even provide feedback (47%)," Bruce Swann, Group Product Marketing Manager for Adobe Campaign tells CNBC Make It in a statement. "So while email is a large part of our current workday, we expect it will only increase in significance, with 26% of survey respondents saying they expect their use of email at work to increase over the next two years."

During the workday, respondents reported spending an average of 209 minutes checking their work email and 143 minutes checking their personal email, for a total of 352 minutes (about five hours and 52 minutes) each day.

The figure represents a modest decrease in time spent checking email from when Adobe started conducting the survey in 2016. Workers spent an average of 465 minutes checking email in 2016, 352 minutes in 2017 and 360 minutes in 2018.

"While it's important to note that the time we spend checking email overall has declined since 2016, the frequency remains substantial," says Sarah Kennedy, Adobe Vice President of Global Marketing in a statement.

Just 46% of respondents said they are able to clear their inbox.