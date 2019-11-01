'Carb cycling' lets you eat carbs — and it could help boost performance

While the mega-popular, high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet has led many people to severely restrict the amount of carbohydrates they eat, other health aficionados are turning to an eating strategy that embraces them, called "carb cycling."

Carb cycling involves alternating between high-carb and low-carb days over the course of a week. Unlike other diets that cut out carbs entirely, carb cycling encourages you to ramp up or cut back on your carb intake in alignment with your activity level each day.

Endurance athletes and bodybuilders use this approach to boost performance or achieve a desired physique before a competition, Torey Armul, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics tells CNBC Make It. Fitness influencers also use this tactic to lose weight, and share photos of recipes and meal plans on Instagram and Pinterest. There are over 475,000 posts on Instagram with some version of a "#carbcycling" hashtag.

And carb cycling has been gaining traction among recreational athletes who want to reach their fitness goals, have more stamina or simply eat more carbs.

Why is this diet suddenly so popular? "Carb cycling offers the perception of a 'middle ground,' where people don't need to limit their carb intake all the time but still instate some guideposts on their carbohydrate consumption," Ali Webster, associate director of nutrition communications for the International Food Information Council Foundation tells CNBC Make It.

From a scientific standpoint, carb cycling makes a lot of sense, Armul tells CNBC Make It. "It's good practice for everyone, especially athletes, to change what you're eating based on what you're doing with workouts," she says.

And carbs are good for the body and mind. They're the body's preferred energy source, because they provide quick fuel that's easily digestible, Armul says. "They're the most obvious choice [of energy] for your body, your muscles and your brain."

The brain has a harder time utilizing other types of fuel, such as fat or protein, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

And studies have shown that depriving yourself of carbohydrates acutely impacts your thinking and cognition. In a 2008 study from Tufts University, women who ate a low-carb diet for three weeks scored worse on a memory test than those who ate a low-calorie, but balanced diet.

"The brain needs glucose for energy and diets low in carbohydrates can be detrimental to learning, memory and thinking," Holly A. Taylor, study author, said in a press release.