How Outdoor Voices founder hacks her endorphins to feel more productive

As the leader of an activewear brand, Ty Haney says exercise is "a required part of my job," she tells CNBC Make It.

Haney is the 31-year-old CEO and founder of the apparel company Outdoor Voices, which she started in 2013. To date, the company has raised nearly $57 million from investors (including Gwyneth Paltrow) and the company has nine stores across the United States.

Unlike some other major athletic brands that focus on performance and winning, Haney says "the future of athletics isn't about being first, but it's about frequency and consistency." (Haney was inspired by the phrase "activity with moderation, ease, humor and delight," which she stumbled across in a vintage Vogue magazine book.)

To that note, Haney's workouts are not extreme, but more about feeling focused. "I'm best off when I start my day with something that's mind-clearing," she says. "For me, mind-clearing comes from movement."

Every morning at 7:30 a.m., Haney goes to a public pool to squeeze in a swim before she arrives to the Outdoor Voices offices in Austin, Texas, around 8:30 a.m. She grew up working out "on land," mostly running, but switched to swimming when she became pregnant with her first child, due in November. She swims 10 easy laps, she says.

"I think of it as priming myself for the day," she says. "I have to work out in the morning."