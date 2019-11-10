The 10 cities hit the hardest by student debt

Student loans have the potential to change lives for the better.

Student loans can help people finance a college degree, which remains a key part of accessing high-paying jobs and preparing for the economy of tomorrow. Employment data shows earning a college degree from a reputable institution in a high-paying field continues to be one of the most concrete steps workers can take toward financial and professional stability.

Taking on student debt "can be an investment in your future, and it can be something that can help you to advance in your career," AJ Smith, vice president of financial education at SmartAsset tells CNBC Make It. "Having some student loan debt is not necessarily a terrible thing."

But in cities with weak wages and high debt totals, student loans can have a negative impact on the lives of workers and on local economies.

SmartAsset recently analyzed data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, Experian and the IRS across 100 metro areas to determine which cities are the most negatively impacted by student debt. SmartAsset weighed several local variables, including the average amount of student loan debt, median earnings for bachelor's degree holders and the unemployment rate for bachelor's degree holders.

They found that while student loan debt is a national problem, specific cities are getting hit the hardest.

Here are the 10 cities most impacted by student debt, according to SmartAsset.