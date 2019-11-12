Disney heiress tells those offended by 'OK, Boomer' phrase to 'sit down and let the kids drive'

Abigail Disney, the heiress to the mass media and entertainment firm, has told fellow baby boomers offended by viral retort "OK, Boomer" to "sit…down and let the kids drive."

Disney, 59, weighed in on the debate over the trending put-down in a thread on Twitter.

She told fellow boomers — commonly known as the generation born between 1946 and 1964 — to "face up to the fact the world is changing fast but you are not … you are not irrelevant yet. But you are less relevant every day."

Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Oliver Disney who co-founded the entertainment empire with her great uncle Walt Disney, talked of "millennials' understandable resentment" toward her generation.

"It's not like you've done such a great job with the time you have had," she commented, arguing that boomers had "blown past every climate warning … and looked away … for sexual, racial and economic injustice."

Disney, who says on Twitter she has been described as "that woke Disney Princess," has also spoken out against income inequality and has called for a tax on the ultrarich.

She is latest public figure to chime in on the use of the phrase, with 25-year-old New Zealand Green party politician Chlöe Swarbrick using "OK, Boomer" to shutdown heckling from an older member of Parliament last week.

The viral phrase originated from a video on social media platform TikTok, in which a frustrated teenager uses the phrase to respond to an older man who claims in a rant that millennials and generation Z are unable to grow up, or suffer from "Peter Pan syndrome."