Experts predict these will be the best deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Almost two thirds of Americans are planning to shop during Black Friday this year, according to a recent survey by tech buyback site Decluttr. But while retailers offer a lot of great deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially with the shortened holiday shopping season, not everything is a good value. It helps to understand what types of items have the best promotions, so you don't overpay. "There are a handful of categories that tend to have the best discounts during Black Friday," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, tells CNBC Make It. That includes apparel, electronics, beauty products and kitchen appliances. And don't worry, these types of goods are also great Cyber Monday deals as well, Skirboll says. Here's a look at some of the best deals released so far in these four categories.

Clothing

Experts say Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect times to stock up on clothing, outerwear, shoes and accessories. On Amazon, discounts on clothing, shoes and jewelry averaged about $16 last year, according to an analysis Pattern shared with CNBC Make It of more than 2,000 products. "While it's not usually the best time to buy in-season clothing, Black Friday is the exception as many retailers will be discounting winter coats and cooler weather apparel," Skirboll says. Columbia will likely have 50% off coats and accessories, and the retailer is already offering 50% off some items. Retailers such as JCPenney, Macy's and Old Navy already have their ads out and they're packed with deals. Old Navy is offering 50% off everything from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. And starting on Thanksgiving, the retailer is selling its cozy socks for just $1. If you're looking for a more luxurious buy, check out $40 Charter Club cashmere sweaters from Macy's — a bargain shopping site Brad's Deals ranks as among the best, considering these usually retail for around $160.

Electronics

'Tis the season for sales, discounts and promotions on all things electronic. That includes TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and smartphones. If you're in the market for a TV, Brad's Deals lists a Philips 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV as one of its best online Black Friday deals. This Walmart doorbuster is priced at $279, down from $499. Experts predict gaming consoles will also be a good buy. Kohl's Black Friday ad is advertising doorbuster deals that include PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle and the Xbox One S 1 TB Jedi Fallen Order Gaming bundles for $199.99, plus $60 in Kohl's Cash — that's $100 of the regular price. Kohl's also has a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a case and controller charging dock for $319, plus $90 in Kohl's Cash. Target is selling a slightly cheaper bundle of the console and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for $299.99. You may even be able to find deals on Apple products, which rarely see discounts. Target is offering $200 gift cards with qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T networks of iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 through Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Beauty products

Beauty stores such as Sephora and Ulta (open on Thanksgiving) will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as well as department stores such as Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and Macy's. "You're going to find lots of great fragrance sets, makeup sets and skincare sets," Skirboll says, adding that deals in these categories regularly can be half off or more. Macy's already has some of its Black Friday beauty deals out, shopping site Slickdeals reports, including a Tarte two-piece Dare to Live eyeshadow set for $20 (originally $40) and a Benefit Beauty two-piece Jackpot mascara and brow gel set for $10 (originally $20). If you are shopping Ulta for Black Friday, expect to save at least half off on brands such as Urban Decay and bareMinerals, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady website.

Kitchen appliances