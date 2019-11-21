There's going to be a Nutella-themed pop-up hotel in January

Ferrero Brands, the maker of the popular hazelnut-and-chocolate flavored spread Nutella, is set to open its first pop-up hotel in 2020, but only for a few superfans.

Hotella Nutella, which is set to open for the weekend in Sonoma, California on Jan. 10, 2020, will have hazelnut-themed decor from Nutella wallpaper, curtains, pillows and Nutella-shaped rugs to "larger-than-life" jars of Nutella spread.