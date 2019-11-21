Skip Navigation
There's going to be a Nutella-themed pop-up hotel in January

The entrance of Hotella Nutella in Sonoma, California.
Courtesy: Nutella

Ferrero Brands, the maker of the popular hazelnut-and-chocolate flavored spread Nutella, is set to open its first pop-up hotel in 2020, but only for a few superfans.

Hotella Nutella, which is set to open for the weekend in Sonoma, California on Jan. 10, 2020, will have hazelnut-themed decor from Nutella wallpaper, curtains, pillows and Nutella-shaped rugs to "larger-than-life" jars of Nutella spread.

A rendering of a hotel room inside Hotella Nutella
Courtesy: Nutella

Three contest winners and their guests will be flown out to the Napa Valley and stay for three days and two nights at the the Nutella-themed hotel. There will be Nutella-focused activities (like cooking lessons) and Nutella-filled dishes from celebrity chefs like Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian and Bravo's "Top Chef" vet Tanya Holland.

A rendering of a kitchen inside Hotella Nutella
Courtesy: Nutella

Taco Bell pulled off a similar marketing stunt in August with a four-night pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, Calfornia. Rooms started at $250 per night and reservations sold out in two minutes.

Guest room at The Bell, A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort
Courtesy Taco Bell

The Nutella contest ends Dec. 8. 

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.

