There's going to be a Nutella-themed pop-up hotel in January

Ferrero Brands, the maker of the popular hazelnut-and-chocolate flavored spread Nutella, is set to open its first pop-up hotel in 2020, but only for a few superfans.
Hotella Nutella, which is set to open for the weekend in Sonoma, California on Jan. 10, 2020, will have hazelnut-themed decor from Nutella wallpaper, curtains, pillows and Nutella-shaped rugs to "larger-than-life" jars of Nutella spread.
Three contest winners and their guests will be flown out to the Napa Valley and stay for three days and two nights at the the Nutella-themed hotel. There will be Nutella-focused activities (like cooking lessons) and Nutella-filled dishes from celebrity chefs like Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian and Bravo's "Top Chef" vet Tanya Holland.
Taco Bell pulled off a similar marketing stunt in August with a four-night pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, Calfornia. Rooms started at $250 per night and reservations sold out in two minutes.
The Nutella contest ends Dec. 8.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.
Don't miss:
Tech billionaire slashed price of his Silicon Valley mansion from $96.8 million to $54.8 million—take a look inside
I used a peak performance coach who worked with Google and Berkshire Hathaway—and it actually helped me
Ex-Yankees performance coach turned executive coach gives his top tips for success
Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.