Indian employers are leading the way in helping staff gain new skills, research shows

Companies in India are leading the way in developing employees' skills in the workplace, according to a global study.

The research, conducted by global workplace learning company Kineo, found that 92% of the employers surveyed in India planned to increase their learning and development offering to employees in the next year.

The poll surveyed 6,500 employees and 1,300 employers across 13 international markets in April.

Employees in India were also most satisfied with what their employer had done to develop their skills. Half (52%) strongly agreed that the company they worked for had improved their employability.

Close to nine out of 10 (87%) of employees surveyed in India said the current training their employer provided had improved their performance at work, compared to 71% of workers who said so globally.

On-the-job training (49%) and online or e-learning courses (41%) were the most common forms of training employees in India had received in the last year.

Nearly three-fifths (58%) of bosses in India believed automation and artificial intelligence (AI) were the most influential market forces driving them to confront learning challenges, second only to 60% of employers in Malaysia.

Another survey of 200,000 workers in 32 countries by global recruitment agency Randstad found Amazon was considered the top company to work for India, followed by Microsoft and then Sony. Jeff Bezos' tech giant Amazon scored highly with workers for financial health, the utilization of latest technologies and a strong reputation.