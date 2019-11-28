The most expensive Thanksgiving dinner costs over $180,000 — here's what you get

So what do you get for that price? The world's most luxurious food — plus goodies from new iPhones to a cruise to Super Bowl tickets, according to the restaurant.

Old Homestead Steakhouse in Manhattan says it's serving the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in the world, and it costs $181,000.

The edible part of the package is a dinner for 12.

Of course it includes turkey, in this case, two, 20-pound free-range turkeys that cost $5,800 ($145-per-pound). Each turkey is covered in $2,000 edible gold flakes, and they are seasoned with imported saffron and other spices from the Middle East that cost $4,000.

The luxury turkey gravy is infused with a $3,650 bottle of Louis XIII cognac.

Along with the turkey, there's seafood bread stuffing made with bread imported from the United Kingdom and champagne instead of water. Other ingredients include $600-per-ounce saffron, $50-per-pound Alaskan King crab, $20-per-pound Maine lobsters, $12-per-pound Otoro tuna and $1,800-per-ounce golden caviar from the Caspian Sea.

"This will knock the stuffing out of your bank account, because the bread stuffing alone probably costs more than what you have in your savings," Old Homestead co-owner Marc Sherry says.

As for the candied sweet potatoes, they are made with cinnamon imported from Sri Lanka, bacon from pigs raised in Spain that costs $1,200-per-pound and white cheddar imported from the UK.

The butternut squash is made with spices from India, caramelized onions imported from Egypt and chunks of beef bacon from $480-per-pound Japanese prize Wagyu.

Other sides include cranberry sauce made from queen strawberries and dekopon oranges, a seedless citrus fruit, imported from Japan; white asparagus with a vinaigrette infused with 23-year-old reserve Pappy Van Winkle bourbon (which costs $3,800 per bottle); and mixed berries with an orange sabayon sauce infused with Grand Marnier that costs $1,800 per bottle.

In true Thanksgiving fashion, dessert includes pumpkin, apple, coconut custard and pecan pies. And to drink, diners will have their choice of Cristal or Dom Perignon champagne or Opus One or Silver Oak wine.