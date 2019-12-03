Kamala Harris suspends campaign, says: 'I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign'

Democratic presidential candidate , U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Nevada Democrats' "First in the West" event at Bellagio Resort & Casino on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Tuesday, Senator Kamala Harris announced that she had suspended her presidential campaign. The announcement comes after reports of struggles within her campaign, sluggish fundraising and low polling numbers. "I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," she wrote in a Medium post. "My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue." The senator emphasized the role that money played in her decision. "I'm not a billionaire," she stated. "I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images