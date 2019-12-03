Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race after plummeting from top tier of Democratic candidates

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) waits to speak at a Democratic presidential forum on Latino issues at Cal State LA on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sen. Kamala Harris is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, D-Calif., informed her staff Tuesday that she is suspending her campaign, an aide told CNBC.

Earlier Tuesday, CNBC reported that Harris canceled a fundraising event in New York amid reports of turmoil within her campaign.

Harris, 55, was the only black candidate whose polling numbers and national media attention had placed her in the top tier of the 2020 contest, if only for a short while.

She made waves with her announcement in January, nailing a campaign rollout that earned praise from Democrats – and even a compliment from President Donald Trump.

"I would say, the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris," Trump said at the time.

In the months following her positive first impression, Harris and her campaign showed the makings of a contender who might be in it for the long haul.

She landed perhaps the hardest and clearest punch of the early primary debate cycle, when she tore into the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, over his comments about working with segregationist lawmakers and his past views on busing.