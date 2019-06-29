Kamala Harris raises more than $2 million in 24 hours after Democratic debate, campaign says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to proceed with trade negotiations after a series of escalations to their nations' trade war...World Economyread more
California Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Saturday that her 2020 campaign raised $2 million in the 24 hours following her first presidential primary debate.
Harris tweeted that donations came from 63,277 people. "I am so motivated and inspired by all of you," she wrote. "Now let's go win this fight."
Fifty-eight percent of the donations came from first-time donors and the average amount donated was $30, according to Harris' campaign.
"We quadrupled our share of donations from the first 4 early states. Best online $ day of the campaign," Ian Sams, Harris' national press secretary, tweeted on Saturday.
The massive haul marks the biggest online fundraising day of Harris' campaign, topping her previous record of $1.5 million in the 24 hours after launching.
Harris was praised for her performance at Thursday night's Democratic debate in Miami, where she called out former Vice President Joe Biden on issues of race, saying the way he recently described his past working relationship with two segregationist lawmakers was "hurtful."
"She owned the stage, and Joe Biden should have known it was coming, " political strategist and pollster Frank Luntz said in a "Squawk Box" interview the morning after Thursday's debate.
Lutz also noted that, in handicapping Harris' primary chances, "South Carolina is 40% African American, the Democratic primary. She has now staked a clear claim to that vote. A number of them have been supporting Biden up to this point."