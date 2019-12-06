Mark Cuban says President Trump calls him to ask about the stock market

Mark Cuban's relationship with President Donald Trump has had its ups and downs. But the billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" says Trump still wants to hear his thoughts on the stock market.

That's what Cuban told comedian and actor Kevin Hart in the latest episode of "Cold as Balls," a web show Hart hosts on his Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel.

"He called me the other day, for real," the Dallas Mavericks owner tells Hart about Trump. In the episode published Tuesday, Cuban says the president called him "two and a half weeks ago," noting that he received a call from a private number in the Washington, D.C. area code and answered the phone to discover it was Trump.

"He's like, 'What do you think about the stock market?'" Cuban says Trump asked him. "I'm like, 'Oh, hi Donald. What do you think about the stock market?'" Cuban says, laughing.

The president also reached out to Cuban in February 2019, after Cuban's Mavericks pulled off a trade to land former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, Cuban tells Hart.

"He sent me an email," Cuban says of Trump. "He scanned the back cover of The New York Post and he said, 'Great trade.'"