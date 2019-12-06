Mark Cuban says President Trump calls him to ask about the stock market

Mark Cuban's relationship with President Donald Trump has had its ups and downs. But the billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" says Trump still wants to hear his thoughts on the stock market.
That's what Cuban told comedian and actor Kevin Hart in the latest episode of "Cold as Balls," a web show Hart hosts on his Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel.
"He called me the other day, for real," the Dallas Mavericks owner tells Hart about Trump. In the episode published Tuesday, Cuban says the president called him "two and a half weeks ago," noting that he received a call from a private number in the Washington, D.C. area code and answered the phone to discover it was Trump.
"He's like, 'What do you think about the stock market?'" Cuban says Trump asked him. "I'm like, 'Oh, hi Donald. What do you think about the stock market?'" Cuban says, laughing.
The president also reached out to Cuban in February 2019, after Cuban's Mavericks pulled off a trade to land former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, Cuban tells Hart.
"He sent me an email," Cuban says of Trump. "He scanned the back cover of The New York Post and he said, 'Great trade.'"
In the past, Cuban and Trump's relationship has been both friendly and adversarial. In 2015, Cuban initially supported Trump's bid for the White House, calling the real estate mogul's presidential campaign "probably the best thing to happen to politics in a long long time," while also joking about considering a role as Trump's vice-presidential running mate.
However, Cuban later reversed course and publicly campaigned against Trump, calling the then-candidate an "airhead" and declaring himself "a #NeverTrump."
"When [Trump] first announced, I thought there was no chance he's winning," Cuban tells Hart. "And then all of a sudden, he's calling me. And he's calling me and calling me … asking my advice [and] telling me everything he's doing — the whole nine yards."
"So I'm like, 'Look, you know, you've gotta just learn this stuff. You can't just wing it,'" says Cuban, who adds that piece of critical advice was the point when their relationship "came apart."
"After that, he sent me a note, like, 'What happened?' But, it is what it is," Cuban adds.
Since Trump has taken office, their public sparring has continued. Cuban criticized Trump's management abilities in February 2017, a week after the Trump Administration issued an executive order that included a travel ban targeting people from several Muslim-majority countries (the ban faced several legal challenges and a subsequent, revised version was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2018).
"It was half-baked, it wasn't thought out, it was rushed and it was ridiculous," Cuban said of the initial executive order. "And when something like that happens it calls into question the management skills of the guy in charge."
Later that same month, Trump tweeted a shot at Cuban, saying the NBA owner wasn't "smart enough to run for president."
Indeed, Cuban has famously toyed with the idea of running for office himself. Cuban told CNBC as recently as May 2019 that he hadn't ruled out running for president in 2020 as an independent. However, in September, Cuban added that his family had voted against the idea.
Talking to Hart, Cuban admits he "thought about" running for president, but his children were against the idea. "I sat down with my family," Cuban says. "My kids are 10, 13 and 16, and they all voted no."
Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.
