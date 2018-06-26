Supreme Court rules for Trump in challenge to his administration's travel ban

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of President Donald Trump in Trump v. Hawaii, the controversial case regarding Trump's September order to restrict travel to the U.S. for citizens of several majority Muslim countries.

In the 5-4 opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that Trump's immigration restriction fell "squarely" within the president's authority. The court rejected claims that the ban was motivated by religious hostility.

"The [order] is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices," Roberts wrote. "The text says nothing about religion."

The case has been central to the Trump administration's immigration policy, presenting a key test of the president's campaign promise to restrict immigration and secure America's borders.

The immigration restriction is the Trump administration's third, and affects people from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Chad was dropped from the list of affected countries in April.

Previous iterations of the ban were revised after facing challenges in court.

"Though I am disappointed by the outcome, I am heartened that our system of government worked as the founders intended," Neil Katyal, attorney for the challengers in the case, said in a statement Tuesday. "Now that the Court has upheld it, it is up to Congress to do its job and reverse President Trump’s unilateral and unwise travel ban."

The ruling broke down largely on partisan lines. Roberts and the four justices concurring with him, including Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, were all appointed by Republican presidents. The four dissenting justices, including Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, were appointed by Democrats.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today was unsurprising," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, the co-author of a 21-volume book on U.S. immigration law. Yale-Loehr signed a friend of the court brief on behalf of Hawaii.

"Because immigration touches on national sovereignty and foreign relations, courts have generally deferred to the president on immigration issues,” he said.