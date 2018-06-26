    ×

    Supreme Court rules for Trump in challenge to his administration's travel ban

    • The ruling concerned the third iteration of President Donald Trump's immigration restriction, which was challenged on the grounds that it amounted to a "Muslim ban."
    • In the 5-4 opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that Trump's immigration restriction fell "squarely" within the president's authority.
    • "The [order] is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices," Roberts wrote. "The text says nothing about religion."
    The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of President Donald Trump in Trump v. Hawaii, the controversial case regarding Trump's September order to restrict travel to the U.S. for citizens of several majority Muslim countries.

    In the 5-4 opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that Trump's immigration restriction fell "squarely" within the president's authority. The court rejected claims that the ban was motivated by religious hostility.

    "The [order] is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices," Roberts wrote. "The text says nothing about religion."

    The case has been central to the Trump administration's immigration policy, presenting a key test of the president's campaign promise to restrict immigration and secure America's borders.

    The immigration restriction is the Trump administration's third, and affects people from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen. Chad was dropped from the list of affected countries in April.

    Previous iterations of the ban were revised after facing challenges in court.

    "Though I am disappointed by the outcome, I am heartened that our system of government worked as the founders intended," Neil Katyal, attorney for the challengers in the case, said in a statement Tuesday. "Now that the Court has upheld it, it is up to Congress to do its job and reverse President Trump’s unilateral and unwise travel ban."

    The ruling broke down largely on partisan lines. Roberts and the four justices concurring with him, including Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, were all appointed by Republican presidents. The four dissenting justices, including Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, were appointed by Democrats.

    “The Supreme Court’s decision today was unsurprising," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, the co-author of a 21-volume book on U.S. immigration law. Yale-Loehr signed a friend of the court brief on behalf of Hawaii.

    "Because immigration touches on national sovereignty and foreign relations, courts have generally deferred to the president on immigration issues,” he said.

    Trump tweets not the issue, court says

    Hawaii alleged that the immigration restriction was motivated by religious discrimination, noting that a majority of the countries included in the ban have primarily Muslim populations.

    Demonstrators hold signs while protesting outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. 
    The court sided with the government, which argued in April that the restriction "would be the most ineffective Muslim ban that one could possibly imagine."

    Roberts agreed with that argument. Though the ban applies to five countries with Muslim majority populations, "that fact alone does not support an inference of religious hostility," Roberts wrote, noting that those five countries amount to only 8 percent of the world's Muslim population.

    During oral argument in April, Katyal cited Trump's post-election tweets about the case, and argued that the travel restriction amounted to a "Muslim ban."

    The court addressed those statements, writing that "the issue before us is not whether to denounce the statements."

    "It is instead the significance of those statements in reviewing a Presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility," Roberts wrote. "In doing so, we must consider not only the statements of a particular President, but also the authority of the Presidency itself."

    Among the tweets that were at issue in the case is one from September in which the president wrote that the "travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

    Katyal also cited Trump's retweeting of what Katyal called "virulent anti-Muslim videos" in November of last year. The videos had titles such as "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" and "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!"

    The president has said that the ban is not about Islam.

    "This is not about religion—this is about terror and keeping our country safe," the president said in January, after facing criticism over the first iteration of the order.

    That initial order, signed in the first weeks of the Trump administration, led to days of protests around the country, with thousands gathering at airports to demonstrate.

