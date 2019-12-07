Cauliflower pizza was the No. 1 Grubhub order in America in 2019–here's what won in every state

Food-delivery service Grubhub, owner of Seamless and other food related brands, released its Year in Food report, revealing the top orders placed on the company's platform across the country in 2019.
The majority of top foods ordered this year were vegetarian or vegan, Grubhub says (seven of the top 10 compared to three in 2018).
Cauliflower pizza took the top spot overall, being the No. 1 order of the year and climbing up from seventh place in 2018.
Spicy Brussels sprouts followed cauliflower pizza on the top 10 list, then portobello mushroom empanadas, black bean and sweat potato tacos and miso pork ramen.
Each state across the country had its own preference, too.
Source: Grubhub
In New York, the most ordered dish this year was a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich — which was also the most ordered breakfast on the platform, according to Grubhub. Chicken macaroni and cheese was the top Grubhub order in Florida, and in California, vegetable chow fun was the favorite.
See the top order for 2019 in each state, according to Grubhub:
Alabama: pork ribs
Alaska: chicken fried rice
Arizona: orange chicken
Arkansas: pulled pork sandwich
California: vegetable chow fun
Colorado: lamb shank
Connecticut: eggplant sandwich
Delaware: buffalo chicken dip
Florida: chicken macaroni and cheese
Georgia: gumbo
Hawaii: lemon chicken
Idaho: chili
Illinois: chicken meatballs
Indiana: fried pickles
Iowa: Chicago-style hot dog
Kansas: country-fried steak
Kentucky: fried green tomatoes
Louisiana: fried Brussels sprouts
Maine: tom yum soup
Maryland: Old Bay fries
Massachusetts: clam chowder
Michigan: wet burrito
Minnesota: beef ramen
Mississippi: baby back ribs
Missouri: French dip sandwich
Montana: butter chicken
Nebraska: cashew chicken
Nevada: spicy chicken sandwich
New Hampshire: chicken samosa
New Jersey: meatball Parmesan sandwich
New Mexico: barbecued brisket taco
New York: bacon, egg and cheese sandwich
North Carolina: shrimp and grits
North Dakota: gyro
Ohio: chicken chili
Oklahoma: twice-cooked pork
Oregon: fried tofu
Pennsylvania: lobster lo mein
Rhode Island: fried ravioli
South Carolina: fried mushrooms
South Dakota: cheesesteak
Tennessee: stuffed jalapeno
Texas: brisket taco
Utah: lamb samosa
Vermont: barbecue chicken pizza
Virginia: chicken corn chowder
Washington: salmon sashimi
West Virginia: chicken and waffles
Wisconsin: corned beef sandwich
Wyoming: mozzarella sticks
Despite its market value being cut in half this year, Grubhub captured about 30% of the multi-billion dollar meal delivery market, according to consumer analytics firm Second Measure. Competitors like DoorDash and Uber Eats hold 35% and 20% of the market, respectively.
Grubhub's findings were based on orders from over 21 million users on its platform. The delivery service analyzed order trends from January to November 2019 and compared results to the same time in 2018, according to the company.
