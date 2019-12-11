Skip Navigation
Work

These are the best places to work in 2020, according to employee reviews

Getty Images

Job seekers looking for a new gig in 2020 might want to apply to some of the best places to work.

Glassdoor recently compiled its annual 100 Best Places to Work ranking, based on more than 55 million employee reviews for more than 1 million companies on the jobs site.

Glassdoor reports that 75% of employees say they are OK or satisfied with their current jobs, and the average company rating on the site is 3.5 on a 5-point scale. But some employers go above and beyond in terms of offering career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, effective leadership within senior management and work-life balance.

High marks in these categories from employees helped HubSpot secure the No. 1 spot for the first time. The marketing and growth platform holds a company rating of 4.6 and has been on Glassdoor's top-companies list five times previously. While some employees cite rapid growth and difficulty establishing work-life balance as some of the downsides to working for HubSpot, others praise the company's unlimited vacation time, paid family leave (16 weeks for a primary caregiver and six weeks for a secondary caregiver) and ample health insurance options as benefits that help them prioritize family and flexibility while working. Additionally, employees who hit their five-year anniversary are given a four-week paid sabbatical with the equivalent of a $5,000 bonus.

Management consulting firm Bain & Company comes in at No. 2 and is one of only three companies to appear on Glassdoor's annual ranking every year since its inception 12 years ago. (The other two are Google and Apple, though the two tech giants don't make it to the top 10 this year.) With a 97% employee approval rating, Bain & Company CEO Manny Maceda is one of the top-rated chief executives in the country, according to Glassdoor's reviews.

Rounding out the top three is DocuSign, an electronic signature company based in San Francisco. Reviewers recognize the company's ability to emphasize cultural values and set the tone from the top, a challenging feat given DocuSign's global workforce of over 4,000 employees.

The best places to work span industries including technology, health care, travel, retail, education, research and more.

Take a look at the top 10 best companies to work for in the new year, and learn more about the full 100 ranking here.

10. Southwest Airlines

A Boeing 737 of Southwest Airlines approaching Lindbergh Field in San Diego.
Dünzl/ullstein bild | Getty Images

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

CEO: Gary C. Kelly

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: Airlines

Most common job review and average pay: Ramp agent, $13 per hour

Number of open jobs: 34

What people are saying: "Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous co-hearts who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy!" — Southwest Airlines flight attendant (Oakland, California)

9. VIPKid

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

CEO: Cindy Mi

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: K-12 Education

Most common job review and average pay: Teacher, $20 per hour

Number of open jobs: 2,300

What people are saying: "I've worked for VipKid for 2 years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule." — VIPKid teacher (Dallas, Texas)

8. Ultimate Software

Headquarters: Weston, Florida

CEO: Scott Scherr and Adam Roger

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: Enterprise software and network solutions

Most common job review and average pay: Software engineer, $99,603 per year

Number of open jobs: 111

What people are saying: "The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate." — Ultimate software social media business analyst (Weston, Florida)

7. Intuitive Surgical

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

CEO: Gary S. Guthart

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: Health-care products manufacturing

Most common job review and average pay: Mechanical engineer, $117,412 per year

Number of open jobs: 300

What people are saying: "In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days." — Intuitive surgical senior human factors engineer (Sunnyvale, California)

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Jeff Wisoff in front of the world’s largest laser at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Heesun Wee | CNBC

Headquarters: Livermore, California

CEO: Bill Goldstein

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: Federal agencies

Most common job review and average pay: Computer scientist, $157,353 per year

Number of open jobs: 384

What people are saying: "They work with your schedule with their Alternative Work Schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment." — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory graphic designer (Livermore, California)

5. Sammons Financial Group

Headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa

CEO: Esfand Dinshaw

Company rating: 4.5

Industry: Insurance carrier

Most common job review and average pay: Business director, $123,004 per year

Number of open jobs: 70

What people are saying: "Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible." — Sammons Financial Group internal wholesaler (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

4. In-N-Out Burger

VIDEO0:4100:41
These are American's top spot for a quick bite.
The Bottom Line

Headquarters: Irvine, California

CEO: Lynsi Snyder

Company rating: 4.6

Industry: Fast food and quick-service restaurants

Most common job review and average pay: Store associate, $13 per hour

Number of open jobs: 62

What people are saying: "Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder." — In-N-Out Burger store associate (Orange, California)

3. DocuSign

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

CEO: Daniel Springer

Company rating: 4.6

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Most common job review and average pay: Market development representative, $65,079

Number of open jobs: 327

What people are saying: "They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management." — DocuSign sales (Seattle, Washington)

2. Bain & Company

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

CEO: Manny Maceda

Company rating: 4.6

Industry: Consulting

Most common job review and average pay: Consultant, $184,033 per year

Number of open jobs: 164

What people are saying: "The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique." — Bain & Company partner (Palo Alto, California)

1. HubSpot

MIT graduate Brad Coffey is the Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at HubSpot, photographed in Cambridge on Wednesday, September, 14 2011.
Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

CEO: Brian Halligan

Company rating: 4.6

Industry: Computer hardware and software

Most common job review and average pay: Software engineer, $125,800 per year

Number of open jobs: 170

What people are saying: What people are saying: "HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work." — HubSpot renewals account manager (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

