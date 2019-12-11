These are the best places to work in 2020, according to employee reviews

Job seekers looking for a new gig in 2020 might want to apply to some of the best places to work.

Glassdoor recently compiled its annual 100 Best Places to Work ranking, based on more than 55 million employee reviews for more than 1 million companies on the jobs site.

Glassdoor reports that 75% of employees say they are OK or satisfied with their current jobs, and the average company rating on the site is 3.5 on a 5-point scale. But some employers go above and beyond in terms of offering career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, effective leadership within senior management and work-life balance.

High marks in these categories from employees helped HubSpot secure the No. 1 spot for the first time. The marketing and growth platform holds a company rating of 4.6 and has been on Glassdoor's top-companies list five times previously. While some employees cite rapid growth and difficulty establishing work-life balance as some of the downsides to working for HubSpot, others praise the company's unlimited vacation time, paid family leave (16 weeks for a primary caregiver and six weeks for a secondary caregiver) and ample health insurance options as benefits that help them prioritize family and flexibility while working. Additionally, employees who hit their five-year anniversary are given a four-week paid sabbatical with the equivalent of a $5,000 bonus.

Management consulting firm Bain & Company comes in at No. 2 and is one of only three companies to appear on Glassdoor's annual ranking every year since its inception 12 years ago. (The other two are Google and Apple, though the two tech giants don't make it to the top 10 this year.) With a 97% employee approval rating, Bain & Company CEO Manny Maceda is one of the top-rated chief executives in the country, according to Glassdoor's reviews.

Rounding out the top three is DocuSign, an electronic signature company based in San Francisco. Reviewers recognize the company's ability to emphasize cultural values and set the tone from the top, a challenging feat given DocuSign's global workforce of over 4,000 employees.

The best places to work span industries including technology, health care, travel, retail, education, research and more.

Take a look at the top 10 best companies to work for in the new year, and learn more about the full 100 ranking here.