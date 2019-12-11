These are the best places to work in 2020, according to employee reviews

Job seekers looking for a new gig in 2020 might want to apply to some of the best places to work.
Glassdoor recently compiled its annual 100 Best Places to Work ranking, based on more than 55 million employee reviews for more than 1 million companies on the jobs site.
Glassdoor reports that 75% of employees say they are OK or satisfied with their current jobs, and the average company rating on the site is 3.5 on a 5-point scale. But some employers go above and beyond in terms of offering career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, effective leadership within senior management and work-life balance.
High marks in these categories from employees helped HubSpot secure the No. 1 spot for the first time. The marketing and growth platform holds a company rating of 4.6 and has been on Glassdoor's top-companies list five times previously. While some employees cite rapid growth and difficulty establishing work-life balance as some of the downsides to working for HubSpot, others praise the company's unlimited vacation time, paid family leave (16 weeks for a primary caregiver and six weeks for a secondary caregiver) and ample health insurance options as benefits that help them prioritize family and flexibility while working. Additionally, employees who hit their five-year anniversary are given a four-week paid sabbatical with the equivalent of a $5,000 bonus.
Management consulting firm Bain & Company comes in at No. 2 and is one of only three companies to appear on Glassdoor's annual ranking every year since its inception 12 years ago. (The other two are Google and Apple, though the two tech giants don't make it to the top 10 this year.) With a 97% employee approval rating, Bain & Company CEO Manny Maceda is one of the top-rated chief executives in the country, according to Glassdoor's reviews.
Rounding out the top three is DocuSign, an electronic signature company based in San Francisco. Reviewers recognize the company's ability to emphasize cultural values and set the tone from the top, a challenging feat given DocuSign's global workforce of over 4,000 employees.
The best places to work span industries including technology, health care, travel, retail, education, research and more.
Take a look at the top 10 best companies to work for in the new year, and learn more about the full 100 ranking here.
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
CEO: Gary C. Kelly
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: Airlines
Most common job review and average pay: Ramp agent, $13 per hour
Number of open jobs: 34
What people are saying: "Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous co-hearts who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy!" — Southwest Airlines flight attendant (Oakland, California)
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
CEO: Cindy Mi
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: K-12 Education
Most common job review and average pay: Teacher, $20 per hour
Number of open jobs: 2,300
What people are saying: "I've worked for VipKid for 2 years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule." — VIPKid teacher (Dallas, Texas)
Headquarters: Weston, Florida
CEO: Scott Scherr and Adam Roger
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: Enterprise software and network solutions
Most common job review and average pay: Software engineer, $99,603 per year
Number of open jobs: 111
What people are saying: "The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate." — Ultimate software social media business analyst (Weston, Florida)
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
CEO: Gary S. Guthart
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: Health-care products manufacturing
Most common job review and average pay: Mechanical engineer, $117,412 per year
Number of open jobs: 300
What people are saying: "In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days." — Intuitive surgical senior human factors engineer (Sunnyvale, California)
Headquarters: Livermore, California
CEO: Bill Goldstein
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: Federal agencies
Most common job review and average pay: Computer scientist, $157,353 per year
Number of open jobs: 384
What people are saying: "They work with your schedule with their Alternative Work Schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment." — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory graphic designer (Livermore, California)
Headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa
CEO: Esfand Dinshaw
Company rating: 4.5
Industry: Insurance carrier
Most common job review and average pay: Business director, $123,004 per year
Number of open jobs: 70
What people are saying: "Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible." — Sammons Financial Group internal wholesaler (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Headquarters: Irvine, California
CEO: Lynsi Snyder
Company rating: 4.6
Industry: Fast food and quick-service restaurants
Most common job review and average pay: Store associate, $13 per hour
Number of open jobs: 62
What people are saying: "Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder." — In-N-Out Burger store associate (Orange, California)
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
CEO: Daniel Springer
Company rating: 4.6
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Most common job review and average pay: Market development representative, $65,079
Number of open jobs: 327
What people are saying: "They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management." — DocuSign sales (Seattle, Washington)
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
CEO: Manny Maceda
Company rating: 4.6
Industry: Consulting
Most common job review and average pay: Consultant, $184,033 per year
Number of open jobs: 164
What people are saying: "The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique." — Bain & Company partner (Palo Alto, California)
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
CEO: Brian Halligan
Company rating: 4.6
Industry: Computer hardware and software
Most common job review and average pay: Software engineer, $125,800 per year
Number of open jobs: 170
What people are saying: What people are saying: "HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work." — HubSpot renewals account manager (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
