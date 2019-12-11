A parenting expert shares the common mistake that psychologically damages kids—and what to do instead

When parents want their kids to follow an order, and their efforts at skillful communication aren't working, they often "put their foot down" to enforce a solution. The immediate result? One person "wins," getting his or her needs met, while the other "loses."
This outcome might work for you if you subscribe to an authoritarian parenting style, which stems from the belief that in order to develop properly, children need to be punished for bad behavior and be rewarded for good behavior.
It's a familiar and sensible concept to most parents, but those who follow it pay a high price for obedience.
After years of studying the psychology of parenting — and through my own experience of being a mother — I've learned that punishment doesn't work.
According to Alan Kazdin, director of the Yale Parenting Center, while punishment might make a parent feel better, it won't change a child's behavior.
"Parents might start out reasoning, but they're likely to escalate to something a little bit more, like shouting, touching, firmly dragging their child — even if they're well-intentioned," he said in an interview with The Atlantic. "Even wonderful, gentle punishments like a time-out or reasoning — those don't work."
Kazdin isn't alone in this theory. Many researchers agree that, instead of teaching anything helpful, this is what punishment can do to kids:
The most effective way to enforce boundaries without putting your foot down is to let your kids make the rules — with the help of your guidance, of course. But the key is to focus on the words you use, as well as how you use them.
Let's say your kid just left a messy pile of toys all over the living room floor, after you both agreed that he or she could play with them — only if they clean everything up after they're done.
Here's what not to say:
Instead, invite your kid to make changes from the inside out. Gently, without exhibiting any signs of anger, explain how their unacceptable behavior makes you feel. Always start with the word "I" (e.g., "I feel disappointed when I see this big mess.").
Next, help them understand how their behavior affects you both: "With all these toys on the ground, we can't stretch out our legs like this" — and then lay down on the floor with your arms and legs expanded. When you lighten the mood and inject some humor, feelings of resentment, anger and guilt are less likely to take place.
A conflict can be resolved peacefully when you speak with kindness and show that your true intention is to get everyone's underlying needs met.
Before responding to your child's bad behavior, it may help to ask yourself: How can I demonstrate that, with a little more effort and understanding, there are ways for us all to win?
Remember, this is a more mindful alternative to punishment — and the goal is to coach, not control.
Hunter Clarke-Fields is a parenting coach, mindfulness coach, host of the Mindful Mama podcast and creator of the Mindful Parenting online course. She mentors mothers on how to cultivate mindfulness in their daily lives. Hunter is also the author of "Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids."
*This is an adapted excerpt from "Raising Good Humans: A Mindful Guide to Breaking the Cycle of Reactive Parenting and Raising Kind, Confident Kids." Reprinted with permission by New Harbinger Publications, Inc. Copyright © 2019 Hunter Clarke-Fields. Used by permission.