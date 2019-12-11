A parenting expert shares the common mistake that psychologically damages kids—and what to do instead

When parents want their kids to follow an order, and their efforts at skillful communication aren't working, they often "put their foot down" to enforce a solution. The immediate result? One person "wins," getting his or her needs met, while the other "loses." This outcome might work for you if you subscribe to an authoritarian parenting style, which stems from the belief that in order to develop properly, children need to be punished for bad behavior and be rewarded for good behavior. It's a familiar and sensible concept to most parents, but those who follow it pay a high price for obedience.

The most effective way to enforce boundaries without putting your foot down is to let your kids make the rules — with the help of your guidance, of course. But the key is to focus on the words you use, as well as how you use them. Let's say your kid just left a messy pile of toys all over the living room floor, after you both agreed that he or she could play with them — only if they clean everything up after they're done. Here's what not to say: "Pick these up right now. I don't want you leaving a mess like that again." When children are given an order, they're more likely to resist being told what to do. (Imagine how you'd feel if you were given an avalanche of orders every day. It can get pretty overwhelming.)

"If you don't pick these up immediately, I'm going to take away your screen time." Threats cause a similar resistance. They can make a child feel coerced and manipulated. While it may work in the moment, it's still likely to cause resentment and make them less likely to cooperate in the future.

"You should know better." Blaming is a put-down, and it can easily cause children to feel guilty, unloved and rejected. Even worse, it prevents you from developing a positive relationship with them. Instead, invite your kid to make changes from the inside out. Gently, without exhibiting any signs of anger, explain how their unacceptable behavior makes you feel. Always start with the word "I" (e.g., "I feel disappointed when I see this big mess.").

Even wonderful, gentle punishments like a time-out or reasoning — those don't work Alan Kazdin director, Yale Parenting Center

Next, help them understand how their behavior affects you both: "With all these toys on the ground, we can't stretch out our legs like this" — and then lay down on the floor with your arms and legs expanded. When you lighten the mood and inject some humor, feelings of resentment, anger and guilt are less likely to take place.

Model the language you want your kids to use