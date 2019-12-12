The 15 fastest-growing jobs in India — and the skills they require, according to LinkedIn

As India continues to prove itself a formidable force in the global digital innovation stakes, roles in technology are set to gain pace as the country's most in-demand jobs, according to LinkedIn's new emerging jobs report. Blockchain development emerged as India's fastest-growing profession for 2020, having recorded the highest growth rate over the past five years. It was joined in the top spots by other technical roles such as artificial intelligence specialist (the U.S.'s number one emerging job), JavaScript developer and robotic process automation consultant. To determine its list of Emerging Jobs 2020, the professional networking site crunched the data of its some 62 million users in India to determine the growth in hiring of each job between 2015 and 2019. It then identified the skills typically required for each role and in which cities the greatest number of jobs were concentrated.

Hero Images | Getty Images

The predominance of tech roles in this year's list reflects the country's fast rate of digitization. According to McKinsey, India is now the second-fastest digitizing economy after Indonesia. Meanwhile, the growing appetite for blockchain technology now makes it home to the world's sixth greatest number of blockchain patents. "This year's emerging jobs report is a window into the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain," said Ruchee Anand, LinkedIn's head of talent solutions and learning solutions for India. However, other less technical professions — from customer success to digital marketing — also found a place on this year's list, as businesses continue to value personable roles. "While tech jobs rule the list, it is also interesting to see soft skills such as account management and customer retention become critical, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitization," he added. Here are India's top 15 emerging jobs of 2020, the skills they require and where the most jobs are, according to LinkedIn.

15. Lead generation specialist

A mixture of marketing and sales, a lead generation specialist is responsible for identifying prospective clients or customers. Top industries hiring for this role: Marketing and advertising, information technology and services, computer software, outsourcing/offshoring, internet Skills you need: Market research, email marketing, customer relationship management, business development, digital marketing Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon

14. Front-end engineer

A front-end engineer works with web designers to craft the visual elements of web applications and ensure that they work as they should. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, electrical and electronic manufacturing Skills you need: Cascading style sheets, Bootstrap, JavaScript, HTML5, AngularJS Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai

13. Digital marketing specialist

A digital marketing specialist uses data to identify target markets and generate digital and online marketing campaigns. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, education management Skills you need: MySQL, HTML, search engine optimization, Google Ads, social media optimization, search engine marketing, Google Analytics Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai

12. Python developer

Python developers usually create back-end components, connecting web applications to other web services and making sure the front end works as it should. The role often also include data collection and analytics. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, financial services. Skills you need: Django, Flask, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad

11. Cybersecurity specialist

Cybersecurity specialists keep computer information systems secure, primarily against cyber crime which includes phishing, denial-of-service attacks, malware, viruses, and hacking. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, computer and network security, accounting, management consulting Skills you need: Vulnerability assessment, security information and event management, penetration testing, information security, network security Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon

10. Robotics engineer (software)

Robotics engineers work behind the scenes to design and build automation software. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, automotive, industrial automation, electrical and electronic manufacturing Skills you need: Robotic process automation, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, robotics, SQL Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Chennai

9. Full stack engineer

A full stack engineer is responsible for running a project from start to finish via a combination of front-end web development and software development skills. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, financial services Skills you need: AngularJS, Node.js, JavaScript, React.js, MongoDB Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad

8. Customer success specialist

Customer success specialists are expected to work proactively to understand core client needs and what an organization needs to do to meet those needs. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, financial services Skills you need: Customer relationship management, team management, customer retention, Software-as-a-Service, account management Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi

7. Site reliability engineer

Site reliability engineers are expected to bring a software engineering approach to system administration topics and ensure technical products, such as apps, run smoothly. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, marketing and advertising, financial services, telecommunications Skills you need: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Docker Products, Kubernetes, Jenkins Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad

6. Growth manager

Growth managers use growth hacking techniques to get more buyers or users for their products or services. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, marketing and advertising, financial services, food and beverages Skills you need: Business development, team management, growth strategies, market research, marketing strategy, digital marketing Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida

5. Back-end developer

A back-end developer is in charge of building and implementing what a particular web application is meant to do — the components that are indirectly accessed by a user through the shiny front-end. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, financial services, e-learning Skills you need: Node.js, MogoDB, Javascript, MySQL Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi

4. Robotic process automation consultant

Robotic process automation (RPA) is the process of creating software robots to automate manual business processes previously performed by humans. The role of an RPA consultant is to work with organizations to understand how their business can adopt RPA, and what the benefits may be. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, accounting, management consulting, information services Skills you need: UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, process automation, SQL Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai

3. JavaScript developer

While front-end web developers work on the styling of web applications, JavaScript developers build and implement the front-end logic that defines how those visual elements behave. A website's programming, development and implementation are the core elements of this. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, financial services, education management Skills you need: AngularJS, Node.js, React.js, React Native, MongoDB Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad

2. Artificial intelligence specialist

Artificial intelligence specialists helping machines to learn, so that they can understand their environment and take autonomous actions to achieve goals, rather than just absorbing information. Top industries hiring for this role: Information technology and services, computer software, internet, research, education management Skills you need: Machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, natural language processing Where the jobs are: Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad

1. Blockchain developer