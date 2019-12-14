Busy Philipps only takes acting jobs if they pay a 'stupid amount of money' or the 'conditions are perfect'

Before Busy Philipps was an Instagram star with two million followers, she was an actress best known for her role on The WB Network's "Dawson's Creek" and ABC's "Cougar Town." Most recently, she hosted "Busy Tonight" on E!, which aired its last episode in May 2019.

Philipps has described herself as a "pusher" or someone who is always looking for her next job.

"There's no point where I think, 'Oh, now I can just take a break,'" Philipps told Entrepreneur in March 2019. "I'm still pushing and asking myself, 'What's the next thing? How do I move towards that goal? What am I doing next?' So it hasn't gotten easier."

But the author and mother of two recently expressed that she's ready to retire from her 20-plus year career as an actress; only she had a few caveats.

"I've been saying I'm retired from acting which is pretty much true except it's also basically a lie," Philipps wrote in an Instagram caption Monday. "I am now just a CONDITIONS MUST BE PERFECT actor, which means I WILL act but conditions must be perfect."

Broadly speaking, Philipps wrote that she'll only work on projects if they are: run by "someone I love" or "someone I'm a huge FAN of"; filmed in Los Angeles, during summer vacation or only require a few days of travel (she's a mom of two young daughters) and "no assholes" are involved.

However, "in rare instances, a stupid amount of money could cancel out the first 4," Philipps added.