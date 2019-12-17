Global gender gap will take another 99 years to close, WEF report reveals

It will take another 99.5 years to achieve global gender equality, according to an annual report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Global Gender Gap Report 2020, now in its 14th year, benchmarked 153 countries on their progress toward equality of the sexes based on four categories – economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, as well as political empowerment.

While the 2019 findings mean many of us will not see full gender parity in our lifetime, it was an improvement on the 108 years in the 2018 index.

WEF attributed this progress to greater political representation for women, despite this remaining the worst category for gender equality.

It will take 95 years to close the gender gap in political representation, with women holding just a quarter of parliamentary seats and around a fifth of ministerial positions.

"Positively, the so-called "role model effect" may be reaping dividends in terms of leadership and wages," the report noted. "Improving political empowerment for women has, as a general rule, corresponded with increased numbers of women in senior roles in the labor market."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, WEF report states it would take just 12 years to achieve gender parity in education.