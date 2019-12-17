9 last-minute gift ideas for those who procrastinated on their holiday shopping

If you haven't yet done your holiday shopping, there's no need to panic. But you do need to act fast. Many retailers are offering expedited shipping from now through the days leading up to the holidays so that you can still have your gifts delivered to your doorstep on time. Others have fun e-gift cards that you can have sent to your loved ones via email in minutes. Below, we rounded up nine products you can order now and have delivered in just a few days (or less). But don't worry — these last-minute presents are anything but boring. And they won't feel like a last-ditch effort, either.

1. AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden

AeroGarden

AeroGarden indoor gardens are a fun pick for the at-home chef or avid gardener in your life. This particular model, the Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden, has room to grow six plants at rates up to five times faster than when grown in soil. Its slim design will also make it easy for whomever you're buying for to find space for their new indoor garden at home. When we tried out the AeroGarden ourselves, each of the six planted pots sprouted after just a few days and within a few weeks, they were as tall and vibrant as the photos shown on the company's website. (Especially the dill and basil!) Place an order now through Friday, Dec. 20 and you'll receive free expedited shipping so that your order will arrive by Monday, Dec. 23. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're guaranteed free one-day shipping should you decide to order via Amazon instead. Price: $124.95 (Originally $179.95) with promo code HOLIDAY20

2. Sugarwish treat boxes

Sugarwish

Surprise your loved one with an eCard to redeem a Sugarwish candy or popcorn box this holiday season. You can either choose the treats yourself or let the recipient decide — but we think the latter is more fun. How it works: As the gift giver, you decide on the size of the box, choose the occasion (Christmas or Hanukkah, for example) and write a personalized message that goes inside. Once their Sugarwish eCard lands in their inbox, the recipient can go online and pick out the candy or popcorn they're craving most. Price: Candy Sugarwish boxes start at $19.50; Popcorn Sugarwish boxes start at $39.50

3. Balance and Clarify Natural Skincare Mini Collection by Herbivore

Herbivore

Everyone on your holiday shopping list could use a skincare care package this holiday season. Herbivore has several skincare bundles available, which are each designed to help with a particular set of skin issues. We recommend the Balance and Clarify Natural Skincare Mini Collection. The bundle features the Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask, which we love for its cooling and clarifying properties. The other minis, including the Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner and Lapis Facial Oil, also work to target dryness, dullness, blemishes and uneven skin texture. You have until Dec. 18 to place your order for holiday shipping. Right now, orders of $50 or more qualify for free two-day shipping. Price: $49

4. Darth Vader socks by Stance

Nordstrom

Got an an avid Star Wars fan in your circle? Buy them these Darth Vader socks, which are not only fun, but can function as dress socks so your gifting recipient can even rock them at work. If your friends and family aren't crazy about Star Wars, Nordstrom has a whole slew of other fun, novelty socks to choose from. You can find a pair for everyone on your list, from the Marvel fanatic to the fast food lover to the outdoor enthusiast. If you place an order before Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. ET, Nordstrom promises to deliver your purchase by Christmas Eve at no charge to you. See all Nordstrom shipping deadlines here. Price: $18

5. Percale duvet cover set by Parachute

Parachute

Spending hundreds on quality linens may seem crazy — until you've owned luxe bedding yourself. At $199, the seemingly steep price for this duvet set stems from the fact that it is made from 100% premium, certified Egyptian cotton, which is lightweight and durable. According to Parachute, the material "only gets better with time." You be the judge. If you aren't in a place to drop hundreds on a holiday gift but still want to buy something from the brand, Parachute also makes bath robes, throw blankets, eye masks, towels, slippers and more. You must order by Dec. 19 at 11:59 PST to receive your Parachute purchase by Dec. 24. This holiday shipping promo does have some exclusions, so be sure to read up on Parachute's policy. Price: Starts at $199

6. Kindle e-reader by Amazon

Amazon

For the avid reader in your life, consider gifting an original Kindle from Amazon. The handy e-reader allows users access to millions of books, newspapers and audiobooks via the Kindle store and the glare-free display features adjustable lighting and text size settings so that they can read both outdoors and indoors. With so many e-readers currently on the market, it can be difficult to choose one. But the device is backed by nearly 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers who gave the Kindle a perfect rating. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can choose free, one-day shipping. Without Prime, Amazon estimates five to eight days for delivery, depending on your ZIP code. Price: $69.99 (Originally $89.99)

7. Pilo fabric shaver by Steamery

Amazon

This year, help your loved ones' make their old coats feel like new. This Pilo fabric shaver removes pesky pills and lint from wool coats and knit sweaters. At first, this gift may seem almost too practical to your gifting recipient. But, after one use, they'll be grateful you gave them such a useful tool that can be used to make worn out wool clothing items feel like new. It's also rechargeable and easy to transport. For Amazon Prime members, shipping is free and it will arrive within one day. If you aren't a Prime member, shipping times will depend on your ZIP code, but since this item is over $25, you'll qualify for free shipping no matter what. Price: $49.95

8. Porcelain essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi

Amazon

This ceramic aromatherapy diffuser from Vitruvi is just the thing to buy for the essential oils enthusiast in your life. Available in four calming colors, it's stylish enough to leave sitting out and gently emits a calming stream of essential-oil-infused steam. If you place an order before Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. ET, Nordstrom promises to ship your purchase by Christmas Eve — at no charge to you. See all Nordstrom shipping deadlines here. Price: $119

9. StubHub gift card