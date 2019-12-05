8 celebrity-endorsed gifts under $200 to impress everyone on your holiday list

Shopping for the holidays is a lot more fun with a little inspiration. Rather than wandering the aisles at Target, why not take some tips from A-list celebrities about the products they know and love? All eight gifts in this holiday roundup were recommended by some very influential people, including Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Mindy Kaling — and every one of them costs under $200. Scroll through to see which of these celeb-inspired items end up grabbing your attention.

1. Barack Obama

Barack Obama Getty Images

Barack Obama is known for sharing his favorite movies and music with the public, and in 2018, he also shared his top reads on Facebook. In second place on his long list of favorites is "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones, which landed just behind his wife's book, "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, which naturally came in first. Given that the former president is known to be an avid reader, you can bet "An American Marriage," which was a New York Times best-seller, is going to be a good one. Set in the 1980s, this novel tells the story of a young African American couple, Celestial and Roy, who are ripped apart after Roy is wrongly convicted of a crime.

Source: Workman Publishing

2. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Getty Images

Each year, Winfrey releases her annual list of "Oprah's Favorite Things," where she shares a wide array of gifts she endorses. Products range from cosmetics to high-end food to tech gadgets, fashion items and more. For her 2019 list, Winfrey included this stylish winter coat by Orolay, which was very on trend of her. This fan-favorite style garnered so much popularity and attention in 2018 that it fondly became known as "the Amazon coat."

Source: Orolay

3. Venus Williams

Tennis star Venus Williams Andrew Kelly | AP Images for Clorox

When Venus Williams isn't training for her next tennis match, she's on top of her skincare routine. During a recent American Express Travel event in New York City, she told CNBC Make It: "I bought an ultrasonic skin cleanser, so that was a great investment. It was like ... $39. Such a deal! I use it a few times a week." The purpose of using an ultrasonic cleanser, like the MiroPure Sonic Facial and Body Cleansing Brush, is to exfoliate away dead skin cells, dirt and oil.

Source: MiroPure

4. Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open. TPN | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

This celeb-inspired gift guide wouldn't be complete without including Venus' sister, Serena Williams. Williams, the tennis star who's been playing tennis since she was just 3, has to eat well in order to fuel her lifestyle as a professional athlete. Her go-to kitchen device? A toaster oven, reports ABC News. To start cooking like Williams, consider this toaster oven by Black and Decker, which was named an Amazon's Choice product.

Source: Black + Decker

5. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Theo Wargo/FilmMagic | Getty Images

When actress Mindy Kaling gave birth to her first child, Katherine, in Dec. 2018, she received a pretty epic congratulatory gift from Oprah Winfrey: "A hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Kaling told USA Today during a 2018 interview alongside her "Wrinkle in Time" co-stars Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Although this dollhouse bookcase may not be as luxe as the one Winfrey gifted Kaling, what's better than giving a small child a dreamy bookcase to then fill with imaginative reads? This model from Wayfair makes a great holiday present.

Source: Wayfair

6. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Getty Images

When Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow travels, she makes sure to apply a face mask. In a 2017 interview with Elle, she specifically pointed to the Juice Beauty Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask, which she applies mid-flight. It costs just $10 and has high quality, organic ingredients, such as cucumber and white tea, which are designed to calm puffy skin.

Source: Juice Beauty

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Getty Images

If you thought Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's The Tonight Show" was a hoarder (or a book-enthusiast), think again. "I don't need to finish any books, and I don't have to feel guilty about all of my books piled up," Fallon joked in an interview with Parade in 2017. "No one has to see how much of a procrastinator I am. I'm not saying I'm well-read — I'm not!" If you have the same problem — or if you genuinely like reading, but still don't want piles of books lying around — consider the all-new Kindle model, available via Amazon.

Source: Amazon

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Getty Images

It wouldn't really be a 2019 gift guide roundup without including the Kardashians in some capacity. After all, Kim Kardashian-West has her hand in most every area of business these days. Since she and her sisters are considered beauty gurus, here's Kardashian-West's secret to getting great brows: the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, which comes in eight different shades.