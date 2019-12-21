People are Uber-ing to the Vatican and the pyramids: Here are the top 15 tourist spots to Uber to

Uber has millions of drivers operating in more than 700 cities around the globe, so the rideshare app looked at data from 2019 to see which tourist attractions attracted the most travelers. The hot spots might surprise you/ Here are the most popular tourist destinations around the world where people Ubered in 2019:

1. Empire State Building

Perhaps the most iconic building in Manhattan's skyline, the Empire State Building provides impressive views from its 102nd floor observatory. The Empire State Building was completed in 1931, and attracts four million visitors a year.

2. Freedom Tower

The One World Trade Center, aka the "Freedom Tower" is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. Built on the site of the original Twin Towers, the Freedom Tower is 1,776 feet tall and is designed to be the safest commercial structure in the world. The elevator to the One World Observatory climbs 102 stories in just 47 seconds.

3. CN Tower

Over 1.5 million people visit Canada's National Tower to catch stunning views of Toronto. Completed in 1976, the Tower's unique antenna makes the building 1,815 feet tall.

4. Arc de Triomphe

After the Battle of Austerlitz in 1805, Napoleon ordered the Arc De Triomphe to be built in Paris in honor the French Army. The triumphant arch is located along the avenue des Champs-Élysées.

5. Eiffel Tower

Since the Eiffel Tower opened in 1889, nearly 300 million visitors have come to see the monument, making it one of the most visited monument in the world. Of the 7 million people who flock to the Eiffel Tower each year, 75% are from outside of France.

6. The Louvre

Located in Paris, France, The Louvre museum houses more than 35,000 artworks — including the "Mona Lisa."

7. Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is the tallest freestanding structure in the world at 2,716 feet. Fun fact: The striking design was inspired by the shape of a spider lily flower.

8. Disneyland

"The Happiest Place on Earth," Disneyland in Anaheim, California attracts an estimated 44,000 visitors each day, according to PBS. The park opened in 1955, followed by Disney World in 1965.

9. Buckingham Palace

The royal residence Buckingham Palace is one of the most popular tourist attractions in London. About 15 million tourists flock to see the palace and witness the ceremonial "changing the guard." Recently, however, Uber was stripped of its operating license in London due to a "pattern of failures" that put passengers at risk, CNBC reported. (Uber plans to appeal.)

10. Golden Gate Bridge

The bright orange suspension bridge that connects San Francisco and Marin County, California is two miles long. Each year more than 20 million people cross the bridge.

11. Sydney Opera House

Part-opera house, part-sculpture, the Sydney Opera House is the No. 1 tourist destination in Australia. More than 8.2 million visit the opera house each year, and there are shows 363 days a year.

12. Berlin Wall

From 1961 to 1989, the Berlin Wall separated East and West Germany. Today, a still-intact stretch of wall is covered in graffiti and art as a tourist attraction.

13. The Blue Mosque

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul is an active mosque that attracts tourists from all over the world. It was built between 1609 and 1616, and is named for the blue tiles used to decorate the interior.

14. The Vatican

Each year, 6 million people visit the Vatican Museums, located in the Vatican State, according to Lonely Planet. There, you can see the Sistine Chapel along with other famous works by Raphael and Michelangelo. The museum is so popular, that in 2019 officials contemplated capping the number of people allowed to visit.

15. Great Pyramid of Giza

An estimated 2.3 million stone blocks make up the Great Pyramids at Giza. The structures are considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World. But it's not as far of an Uber ride as you'd think: the pyramids are surrounded on three sides by the streets of Cairo and can even be seen from the window of a nearby Pizza Hut.