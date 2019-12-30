Here are the most expensive purchases on eBay in 2019 – and one includes lunch with Warren Buffett

The most expensive purchases on eBay in 2019 varied, including high-end experiences – like a lunch with Warren Buffett that cost more than $4.5 million – to costly luxury items – like a $350,000 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. In eBay's "Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases" list for the year, the company analyzed data from global eBay purchases between Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 6, 2019, finding the biggest sales on the e-commerce platform in 2019. Here are the top five overall most expensive purchases on eBay this year:

1. A lunch with Warren Buffett

Courtesy of eBay For $4,567,888, a lunch with the Oracle of Omaha was auctioned off on eBay to benefit GLIDE, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to those in need in San Francisco, California. This was the most expensive purchase this year, according to eBay, and also served as the most expensive charity purchase on the site. Justin Sun, founder of blockchain platform TRON, purchased this lunch with Buffett.

2. A trading card signed by Tom Brady

Courtesy of eBay Following Buffett's charity lunch, a Tom Brady 2000 autographed Playoff Contenders Championship ticket trading card was sold for $400,100 this year, setting a record for the highest sum ever paid for a football card, according to eBay. The card is signed by the six-time Super Bowl winning New England Patriots quarterback.

3. A 1997 Michael Jordan Precious Metal Gems card

Courtesy of eBay In third, a Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card sold on eBay for $350,100. This card is one of just 10 ever made, according to eBay, and was the highest priced basketball card ever sold on the site. Jordan won six NBA championships and has been crowned Most Valuable Player five times, according to the NBA – he has been considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.

4. A 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Courtesy of eBay Selling for $349,800 on the platform, a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster followed Michael Jordan's 1997 card. According to Lamborghini, the Aventador Roadster has an aspirated 6.5 liter V-12 engine, putting out 515 kW, or about 690 mechanical horsepower. Of the top 20 overall most expensive eBay purchases of the year, six were different Lamborghini models, and in total, 11 were different luxury cars, according to the e-commerce platform.

5. A 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome