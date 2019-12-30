Here are the most expensive purchases on eBay in 2019 – and one includes lunch with Warren Buffett

The most expensive purchases on eBay in 2019 varied, including high-end experiences – like a lunch with Warren Buffett that cost more than $4.5 million – to costly luxury items – like a $350,000 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster.
In eBay's "Most Interesting and Expensive Purchases" list for the year, the company analyzed data from global eBay purchases between Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 6, 2019, finding the biggest sales on the e-commerce platform in 2019.
Here are the top five overall most expensive purchases on eBay this year:
Courtesy of eBay
For $4,567,888, a lunch with the Oracle of Omaha was auctioned off on eBay to benefit GLIDE, a nonprofit that provides programs and services to those in need in San Francisco, California. This was the most expensive purchase this year, according to eBay, and also served as the most expensive charity purchase on the site.
Justin Sun, founder of blockchain platform TRON, purchased this lunch with Buffett.
Courtesy of eBay
Following Buffett's charity lunch, a Tom Brady 2000 autographed Playoff Contenders Championship ticket trading card was sold for $400,100 this year, setting a record for the highest sum ever paid for a football card, according to eBay.
The card is signed by the six-time Super Bowl winning New England Patriots quarterback.
Courtesy of eBay
In third, a Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card sold on eBay for $350,100. This card is one of just 10 ever made, according to eBay, and was the highest priced basketball card ever sold on the site.
Jordan won six NBA championships and has been crowned Most Valuable Player five times, according to the NBA – he has been considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.
Courtesy of eBay
Selling for $349,800 on the platform, a 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster followed Michael Jordan's 1997 card.
According to Lamborghini, the Aventador Roadster has an aspirated 6.5 liter V-12 engine, putting out 515 kW, or about 690 mechanical horsepower.
Of the top 20 overall most expensive eBay purchases of the year, six were different Lamborghini models, and in total, 11 were different luxury cars, according to the e-commerce platform.
Courtesy of eBay
And in fifth, a 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome sold for $280,000 on the platform, according to eBay.
See the full "Top 20 Overall Most Expensive eBay Purchases of 2019" list, according to eBay, below:
1. 20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE: $4,567,888
2. Tom Brady 2000 Autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Trading Card: $400,100
3. Michael Jordan 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Card: $350,100
4. 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster: $349,800
5. 2014 Newmar King Aire Motorhome: $280,000
6. 2019 Lamborghini Urus "Bianco Icarus": $245,995
7. 1986 Piper Malibu: $225,000
8. 2005 Ford Ford GT: $220,000
9. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan LP580-2: $209,900
10. 2012 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Coupe: $200,000
11. 2019 Porsche 911: $199,000
12. 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago: $190,000
13. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia: $185,000
14. 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder: $174,995
15. 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead: $172,100
16. 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe: $169,700
17. Magic The Gathering MTG Black Lotus Card: $166,100
18. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calendar Manual Gold Men's Watch, 5270G-014: $139,500
19. Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chrono Watch, 5270G-018: $125,000
20. Rolex New 18 Kt Rose Gold Masterpiece Pave Diamond Bracelet, 86285, Sant Blanc: $100,001
To view a full list of the most expensive eBay purchases across different categories, see their site.
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: Cauliflower pizza was the No. 1 Grubhub order in America in 2019–here's what won in every state