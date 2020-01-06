The best-paying job of 2020 pays $267,020—here are the other 24

Health care jobs continue to be the highest-paying jobs in the country, according to the latest ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

Anesthesiologists are the top-paid workers in the U.S. and make a mean salary of $267,020 per year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compiled by U.S. News. Surgeons and oral surgeons round out the top three jobs with the highest earning power, and jobs in health care take the top 10 spots overall.

To be sure, these high-paying health care jobs require high-cost educations. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, four years of medical school cost the Class of 2019 about $250,000 at public universities and $330,180 at private universities. But for those who graduate, it can pay off: Doctors are more likely than any other profession to be in the top 1% of earners, according to Brookings Institution research.

In all, more than half of the jobs on the list — 14 — require a doctorate degree, and all but one are within the medical field. Lawyers, which U.S. News categorizes in the social services industry, earn mean salaries of $144,230 per year.

Nine of the top-paying jobs, all of which exceed six-figure salaries, require just a bachelor's degree.

The top-paying job that generally requires just a four-year undergraduate degree is petroleum engineer, which earns $156,370 per year. Petroleum engineers typically work in an office and travel to drilling sites to design and develop methods for extracting oil and gas from deposits below the Earth's surface. While petroleum engineering is considered the highest-paying college major, a job in this field can be stressful and time-intensive, according to U.S. News.

The role of pilot makes its debut on the list in 2020 and earns $146,660 per year. Some airlines hire pilots who hold a bachelor's degree, though a college education isn't always required. Pilots also undergo training to earn a commercial pilot's license and Airline Transport Pilot certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Job candidates also generally go through psychological and aptitude tests with airlines to assess critical thinking and decision-making under pressure.

Other top-paying jobs that generally require just a four-year degree include roles in engineering, IT, sales and marketing, and business.

Here are the top 25 best-paying jobs of 2020, according to U.S. News & World Report.