These are the UK's best paid jobs in 2020, says Indeed

Chief financial officers (CFO) perform the U.K.'s best paid job on average, according to global jobs site Indeed.

CFOs are responsible for managing a company's financial planning and reporting. In Britain they take home an average salary of £112,666 ($147,846), when calculating from ads placed on Indeed's website.

Indeed analyzed more than 3,200 full-time job advertisements posted on its website, to calculate which roles had the highest average annual pay.

This was the first time the job site conducted the research, which excluded CEOs as few vacancies were advertised on public sites and tended to be recruited through headhunting agencies.

Other senior financial roles also made it into Indeed's top 20 ranking, albeit much further down on the list, with vice presidents of finance commanding a salary of £86,517 and tax directors earning £85,742 annually.

Vice president of sales came in second place on the list, with an average salary of £109,278, followed by the vice president of engineering, taking home £108,623 a year.

Medical specialist roles rounded out the top five earners. Orthodontists, which fix the appearance of teeth usually with braces, earn £99,010 and dermatologists, or skincare specialists, get paid £93,282 a year on average.

It can take a decade to train as an orthodontist in the U.K., requiring five years of studying dentistry, workplace training and then a further three years' study to become fully qualified.