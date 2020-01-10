These are the best cities to find a new job in 2020—and the worst

Arizona may be best known for its sweeping landscapes and desert climate, and according to one new report, the Southwestern state is also home to three of the best cities to land a new job in 2020.

Personal finance site WalletHub released its ranking of the year's best cities for jobs, which stacks 180 U.S. cities against each other and scores them based on 31 key indicators.

Locations were weighed based on a "job market" ranking, which accounts for job opportunities, employment growth, starting salary, unemployment rate, job satisfaction and other factors.

Each city was also given a second "socioeconomic" ranking to score how well workers actually live there. These factors include median household income, average commute to work, housing affordability and whether each city was well equipped for raising a family, dating or enjoying recreational activities.

The No. 1 city to find a new job in 2020 is Scottsdale, Arizona, according to WalletHub. Jobs site Glassdoor lists 67,809 open positions in the city, particularly in high-growth (and high-paying) industries such as health care, computer software and information technology.

The U.S. Census Bureau puts the median household income of Scottsdale at $84,601 per year — a fair amount higher than the national median household income of $63,179, as of 2018.

WalletHub also highlighted Scottsdale as a good city for college students as well as for renters in 2019.