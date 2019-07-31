This state is home to the best cities for renters

Downtown Scottsdale and suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, with the White Tank Mountain Range in the background.

Your next rental destination just might be in the Sun Belt.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is the best place for renters, according to an analysis by WalletHub.

The personal finance website studied 182 U.S. cities, and evaluated them based on the affordability of the rental market and the quality of life.

Considerations under the "quality of life" include driver-friendliness, the availability of recreational activities and the quality of public schools.