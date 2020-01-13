Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks 'life partner' for SpaceX moon trip

Yusaku Maezawa, entrepreneur and CEO of ZOZOTOWN and SpaceX BFR's first private passenger, poses with a miniature rocket and space helmet prior to start of a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on October 9, 2018.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is looking for a "life partner" to accompany him on a trip to the moon as SpaceX's first private tourist passenger.

Maezawa tweeted a link to a website on Sunday, advertising his "serious matchmaking documentary" called "Full Moon Lovers," where women could apply to join him on a voyage around the moon on SpaceX's Starship rocket in 2023.

Maezawa, 44, said he was "restarting" his life having acquired his fortune as founder of Japan's largest fashion retail website, Zozotown.

"As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman," he continued.

Entrants to the "one-on-one planned matchmaking event" would be able to apply from 10 a.m. Tokyo time on January 17, with the final decision being made at the end of March. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed in 2018 that Maezawa would SpaceX's first civilian passenger.

Maezawa said he initially felt both "embarrassment and pride" and actually considered rejecting Musk's offer but decided to accept after realizing the opportunity might not come around again.

He said the decision prompted him to "seriously face up to the idea of continuing to love one woman," something he had previously only had a "hazy image" about.

The retail mogul added that he wanted to "shout our love and world peace from outer space" with his future partner.

Applicants have to be single women aged 20 or over, to be considered.

They also need to have a "bright personality and always (be) positive," be interested in going to space and be able to take part in the preparation for the trip, to "want to enjoy life to the fullest" and be someone who "wishes for world peace."

Maezawa recently split from his girlfriend, 27-year-old actress Ayame Goriki and is reported to be divorced.

The entrepreneur started out as a drummer for a rock band "Switch Style" and sold CDs by mail from his home before setting up Zozotown in 1998, which gained a market worth of $15 billion.

Maezawa sold the company to Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group last year, stepping down as CEO but his net worth stands at $2 billion.

He recently launched a giveaway over Twitter for a second time, offering to share $1 billion Japanese yen ($9 million) between 1,000 people, as part of a social experiment to test whether the money would make recipients happier. Maezawa is due to announce the winners over Twitter this week.