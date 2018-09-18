SpaceX will fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first ever private tourist to the moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa signed with SpaceX to fly around the moon on the company's next generation rocket, CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday.

Maezawa will attempt to be the first to return to the moon in nearly half a century, launching aboard a Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), which SpaceX is developing. BFR is the flagship for Musk's vision of creating a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars, and testing on the behemoth rocket is expected to begin next year.

One of the richest people in Japan, Maezawa made his fortune as the founder of online retailers Start Today and Zozotown.

"Ever since I was a kid, I have loved the moon," Maezawa said after the announcement.

"This is a project that I designed and made: #dearMoon," Maezawa announced, adding that it will be launched in 2023.

"I choose to go to the moon with artists," he added. "In 2023, as the host, I would like to invite 6 to 8 artists from around the world to join me on this mission to the Moon."

Only two dozen people have ever been to the moon, with the final Apollo mission in 1972 marking the last time a human visited the moon.

Asked about how much Maezawa paid, Musk said he was "not disclosing the amount but he's paying a very significant amount of money."

Over the last month, he teased this announcement in several tweets, starting when he said there was a "big announcement" coming "about mid September." Then, the day after SpaceX said it would soon announce a passenger signed to fly to the moon, Maezawa tweeted "there are no limits."

Maezawa tweeted twice again, on each of the two days before Musk's announcement, with a picture of a wristwatch with the caption "it's time" and a black photo with only the word "imagine" with the caption "never stop."

The Japanese entrepreneuer was also in Florida at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to watch the maiden launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, tweeting a video and congratulations to Musk on "the historic moment."

