These are the worst (and best) airlines for 2019, based on mishandled luggage, delays and more

According to a new ranking by The Wall Street Journal released Wednesday, Delta Air Lines was the best major U.S. airline for 2019. American Airlines came in last on the Journal's overall ranking. The Journal also found flight cancellations, long delays and customer complaints were up across the board.

Some airlines were able to handle the mishaps (mainly caused by weather and congestion) better than others, the report said.

For instance, Delta averaged 36 flight cancellations a day in 2019 while American averaged 159 a day, according to the Journal. What's more, Delta reported bumping a total of nine passengers from its flights last year while American bumped more than 15,000.

American also ranked last in two-hour tarmac delays and mishandled baggage. American mishandled more than 2,600 bags compared to Delta's 1,345 last year. United, which ranked next to last overall, had poor rankings in two-hour tarmac delays, mishandled baggage and canceled flights but did better in involuntary bumps. JetBlue (sixth overall) also had poor standings when it came to lost or mishandled luggage but performed better with number of canceled flights and involuntary bumps.

To compile the list, the Journal used data from masflight, a flight-data analytics unit of Global Eagle.

Here are how U.S. airlines stack up in 2019, according to the Journal.