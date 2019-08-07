The best and worst US airports

San Diego International Airport is the best U.S. airport, according to a new report by The Points Guy. The travel website examined 34 key factors including amenities, flight delays, cancellations and ride-hailing prices of the 50 busiest U.S. airports, to determine the list for 2019. San Diego has high scores for amenities (No. 11), flight timeliness (No. 16) and the top overall rating for commute time, as San Diego's airport is located less than four miles away from the city's downtown area.

Meditation or "reflection" room at San Diego International Airport in 2014 Source: San Diego International Airport

Coming second is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which has been known as a traveler favorite for years, according to The Points Guy — it topped the site's list in 2017 and 2018. However, the airport slips to No. 2 this year, due to a lower ranking for arrivals and departures times. As for the worst, Orlando's International airport comes in next to last, due to its long commute times (No. 46) and poor amenities (No. 42). Orlando's airport is more than 20 miles away from Walt Disney World. With only one lounge and few restaurants, Chicago's Midway International Airport comes in last, ranking in the bottom five for amenities (No. 46) and long wait times (No. 46). Here are the five best and worst airports, according to The Points Guy.

Five best U.S. airports

1. San Diego International Airport 2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 3. Portland (Oregon) International Airport 4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 5. Sacramento International Airport

Five Worst U.S. Airports

46. Southwest Florida International Airport 47. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 48. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport 49. Orlando International Airport 50. Chicago Midway International Airport Scott Mayerowitz, executive editor at The Point Guy, tells CNBC Make It, "Many among the top 25 domestic airports are either overseeing construction projects or are bringing in new concessions designed to keep travelers spending money in terminals for as long as possible. That's great news for travelers," he says. Some of those new amenities include airport yoga rooms, more nursing stations and private spots for travelers to unwind. However, some airports are slower with change and updates, according to Mayerowitz. The Points Guy's full report can be found here.