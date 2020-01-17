Bill Gates on spending his $110 billion: 'Where can you put your money?…How many hamburgers can you eat?'

The good thing about having a lot of money is that you can buy your own plane.

The challenging thing about having a lot of money is that you have to figure out how you are going to spend it all.

So says Bill Gates.

The 64-year-old co-founder of Microsoft has $110.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest people in the world. (As of Friday, he trailed behind LVMH's Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.)

"Where can you put your money?" Gates asked in October at a centennial celebration of the high school he attended, Lakeside School.

"You can try to spend it on yourself," he said. "How many hamburgers can you eat?" (Hamburgers are Gates' favorite food, he said in the Netflix docu-series "Inside's Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.")

"How many suits are you really going to wear? It's pretty finite," Gates said.

Gates also ruled out leaving it all to his children: Phoebe, 17; Rory, 20; and Jennifer, 23.

"It's not that good an idea for your kids to give them a whole ton of money," Gates said, citing a 1986 Fortune Magazine story, written by famed Warren Buffett biographer Carol Loomis, that details "the history of why over-endowing children" can be unproductive.