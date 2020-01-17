This $25 million villa has a master bedroom the size of a whole house and 15 bathrooms—take a look

This massive 17,300-square-foot, waterfront villa on the market for $25 million is one of the largest homes in all of Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood. The mega-residence overlooks the Stone Canyon Reservoir in the Santa Monica Mountains, has secret subterranean entertainment rooms and an enormous master suite. Take a look.

Aaron Kirman Partners

The home has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a very spacious master suite with breathtaking water views.

Waterfront views Aaron Kirman Partners

"[The master] is as big as most people's actual houses are," says Luxury broker Aaron Kirman who has the listing. "I would say the entire square footage of this entire master is probably around 2,000 square feet. My house is only 3,000, to put that in perspective."

Master bedroom Aaron Kirman Partners

Because the home is perched atop a mountain, some of the estate's coolest features are hidden below ground. There's an underground pool with a skylight ceiling. "It gives you the best of both worlds because it's really light in here, yet you have this incredible indoor pool," says Kirman.

Spa Aaron Kirman Partners

Nearby, there's a wine room that can hold up to 1,000 bottles. "Once you type in the secret code, you end up in this incredible cellar. I wish you could smell that smell of wine, leather and cigars."

Wine cellar Aaron Kirman Partners

And there's also a subterranean game room...

Game room Aaron Kirman Partners

...and movie theater.

Movie theater Aaron Kirman Partners

"There is nothing better than having a theater in your own house," says Kirman. Back upstairs, the living room features white beam ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass that slides back to become an indoor-outdoor space.

Living room Aaron Kirman Partners

Stunning views continue in the kitchen, where a giant marble island is the main feature.

Kitchen after Aaron Kirman Partners

The backyard also has a pool, which overlooks the mountains.

