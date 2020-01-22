The worst career advice Eddie Murphy ever got came from Rodney Dangerfield—here's what he said

When Eddie Murphy was a young, aspiring comedian, he got the worst career advice he's ever heard, and it came from comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield.

Murphy, who started performing stand-up comedy at the age of 15, told W Magazine he met Dangerfield at a comedy club in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in when Murphy was 19.

As a young, brash comedian, Murphy says he was "full of himself" and he asked Dangerfield — who was already a comedy star and was then starring in the movie "Caddyshack" — if he would watch Murphy's act and offer feedback.

Dangerfield obliged, but was no fan of Murphy's act.

"Back then I was really dirty and did … edgy racial stuff," Murphy told W Magazine. "And it's 1980, so it's like this kid on stage doing edgy racial stuff."

"'Hey, kid,'" Murphy says Dangerfield said to him. "'I don't know where you're going to go with that, ya know, the language and the race stuff.'"