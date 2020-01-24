Why Mark Wahlberg doesn't do intermittent fasting and what he eats every day: 'I'm old school'

Intermittent fasting — which typically entails eating only during a set window of six to eight hours each day — may be trendy among big names like Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Jennifer Aniston and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, but actor and health enthusiast Mark Wahlberg isn't buying into the fad.

He's team breakfast all the way.

"For me, I've dealt with the ketone fad and intermittent fasting and all that stuff, but I'm old school," Wahlberg, 48, told CNBC Make It in July. "I like to eat small, healthy meals every three hours."

Wahlberg says his physiotherapist and one of his coworkers tried to get him into intermittent fasting but he didn't budge.

"I like to eat when I get up. I want to eat," he said.

Wahlberg is so passionate about breakfast that he recently got into a social media spat with cardiothoracic surgeon and TV host Mehmet Oz after Oz told TMZ on Jan. 10 that he's banning breakfast in 2020 because it's "an advertising ploy" and isn't "really based on the truth around our health."

"Listen, I don't care what Dr. Oz says, I gotta have my breakfast before I work out, that's my preference," Wahlberg told TMZ on the following day on Jan. 11.

Days later, Wahlberg posted an Instagram clip, calling out Oz's breakfast ban.

"You gotta have food; food is your friend," Wahlberg said on Jan. 14.