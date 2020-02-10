FBI says there's no evidence Chinese hackers used Equifax data, but consumers can't be complacent

The Justice Department announced Monday that it's indiciting four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax data hack, which exposed the personal information of 147 million Americans.

The department's painstaking investigation also found there's no evidence the data stolen has been used "at this time," FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said during a press conference Monday.

Yet Bowdich urged consumers to remain vigilant when it comes to protecting their information. "As American citizens, we cannot be complacent about protecting our sensitive, personal data," he says.

The Equifax data breach, first announced in September 2017, is one of the largest in history, with 147 million consumers affected, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Hackers were able to get access to a multitude of consumers' private information, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, credit card numbers and even driver's license numbers.

During the investigation into the breach, Equifax admitted the company was informed in March 2017 that hackers could exploit a vulnerability in its system, but it failed to install the necessary patches.

Last summer, Equifax agreed to pay $700 million to settle federal and state investigations into how it handled the massive data breach. As part of the settlement individual consumers were able to claim up to $20,000 for any losses or fraud caused by the breach or free credit-monitoring services. If you already had credit monitoring in place, you could submit a claim for up to $125 cash payment.

The settlement received final approval last month. If you're still unsure if your data was part of the Equifax breach, you can enter your name and the last 4 digits of your Social Security number in a search here.