Justice Department indicts four members of China's military for Equifax hack

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that it has indicted four members of China's military for the cyberattack against credit ratings agency Equifax in 2017.

The incident led to the loss of personal information belonging to 145 million people, mostly in the U.S. but also in Canada and Europe. Allegedly, Wu Zhi Yong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei committed espionage, wire fraud and other computer crimes on behalf of China's military, according to Justice Department officials Monday.

"This data has economic value and these thefts can feed China's ... creation of intelligence targeting packages," said Attorney General William Barr in a Monday press conference. He included Equifax alongside other cyberattacks that the Justice has attributed to the Chinese government, including the hack of more than 78 million records belonging to health insurer Anthem in 2014.

The investigation included years of painstaking research on just 30 IP addresses and a "handful" of malicious software tools used in the attack, which focused on a single department within Equifax that dealt with resolving credit disputes, said Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch at the press conference.

Bowditch said that the information stolen in the breach still has never been used by those who stole it, a mystery that has persisted since the breach and was first reported by CNBC last year.

