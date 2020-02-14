If you're married, here's how to choose the filing status that will save you the most on your taxes

Certain life happenings, such as getting married, will prompt you to change your tax filing status. While it may initially feel like a chore, it's usually a straightforward process. And depending on your circumstances, it may save you money come tax season. Your filing status determines important factors, such as your tax rates and standard deduction, which is the amount of income that's not subject to federal income tax. Therefore, having the right filing status can help you get the biggest refund. Changing your status is simple. "All you have to do is alter your filing status when you submit your tax return," says Marguerita Cheng, a certified financial planner, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ocean Global Wealth. If you'd like to make changes to the amount of tax you're withholding per paycheck, you can submit a new W-4 to your employer. "You can do this throughout the year, not just when you file taxes," Cheng adds. Before making the change, you must first determine your eligibility for the various filing statuses. For married persons with a living spouse, there are two ways to file: Married filing jointly (MFJ): To file jointly means you file a single return, which will include the income and deductions for both spouses.

Married filing separately (MFS): Each person files their own return, keeping incomes and deductions separate. Here's what experts have to say about filing jointly versus separately, plus advice on how to decide what's right for you.

The benefits of changing your status to 'married filing jointly'

When it makes sense to file as 'married filing separately'

While "it's almost always better to file jointly because of a lower tax responsibility overall," there are "very specific situations" when it pays to submit separate returns, Guglielmetti says.

Here are four situations where filing separately would be the better option: 1. You or your spouse have high or unpaid student loan debt: If one of you has defaulted on your student loans, meaning you haven't paid on them in 270 days or more, you should consider filing separately, explains Malik S. Lee, an Atlanta-based certified financial planner at Felton and Peel. That's because, in this case, your joint tax refund could end up being rerouted through the Treasury Offset Program and put toward the unpaid debt, meaning neither of you would get a refund. However, if you had filed separately, at least one of you would have a refund. "If you have federal student loans and are on an income-driven plan, meaning the amount you pay on your loans each month is based on your salary, it might make sense to consider filing separately from your spouse. That way, their income is not considered in the repayment calculation," says Guglielmetti.