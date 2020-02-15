Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau mansion in NJ for $20 million—take a look inside

Rock legend and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau-inspired home in Middleton, New Jersey for $20 million.

Bon Jovi recently took the listing public, but it has quietly been on the market since 2017, according to a spokesperson.

The 18,000 -square-foot home was custom built in 1999 for Bon Jovi and his wife of 30 years, Dorothea, who lived there with their four children, Stephanie Rose, 26; Jesse, 24; Jacob Hurley, 17; and Romeo Jon, 15.

The 15-acre property is located an hour outside of New York City and designed by famous architect Robert A.M. Stern.

Take a look inside.