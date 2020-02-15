Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau mansion in NJ for $20 million—take a look inside

VIDEO0:5600:56
See inside Jon Bon Jovi's New Jersey chateau listed for $20 million
Life

Rock legend and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau-inspired home in Middleton, New Jersey for $20 million.

Bon Jovi recently took the listing public, but it has quietly been on the market since 2017, according to a spokesperson.

The 18,000 -square-foot home was custom built in 1999 for Bon Jovi and his wife of 30 years, Dorothea, who lived there with their four children, Stephanie Rose, 26; Jesse, 24; Jacob Hurley, 17; and Romeo Jon, 15.

The 15-acre property is located an hour outside of New York City and designed by famous architect Robert A.M. Stern.

Take a look inside.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

Inside the main house, there are six bedrooms, seven full baths and two partial baths. The first floor has a 50-foot living room with 12-foot ceilings and a grand fireplace.

There is also a large spiral staircase to take you to the second floor.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

The kitchen has a handcrafted brick, barreled ceiling and honed alabaster countertops, according to the listing by Gloria Nilson & Co Real Estate.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

Adjacent to the kitchen, there is a breakfast room with views of the Navesink River.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

The second floor has two wings: one for the family and another for guests or staff.

The family wing has four en-suite bedrooms. The master suite has a seating area, his and her walk-in closets and a balcony with river views.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

Outside there is a heated pool with two cedar bath cabanas and a separate kitchen.

Credit: Christie's International Real Estate

In 2016, Forbes estimated Bon Jovi's net worth at $410 million.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is trying to sell his $2.5 million Los Angeles home on Instagram—take a look inside

This is what a $2.7 million 'fixer-upper' looks like in San Francisco

VIDEO1:4701:47
Kansas City castle vs. San Fran mega-home: Which one wins?
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact