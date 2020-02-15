Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau mansion in NJ for $20 million—take a look inside

Rock legend and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is selling his French chateau-inspired home in Middleton, New Jersey for $20 million.
Bon Jovi recently took the listing public, but it has quietly been on the market since 2017, according to a spokesperson.
The 18,000 -square-foot home was custom built in 1999 for Bon Jovi and his wife of 30 years, Dorothea, who lived there with their four children, Stephanie Rose, 26; Jesse, 24; Jacob Hurley, 17; and Romeo Jon, 15.
The 15-acre property is located an hour outside of New York City and designed by famous architect Robert A.M. Stern.
Take a look inside.
Inside the main house, there are six bedrooms, seven full baths and two partial baths. The first floor has a 50-foot living room with 12-foot ceilings and a grand fireplace.
There is also a large spiral staircase to take you to the second floor.
The kitchen has a handcrafted brick, barreled ceiling and honed alabaster countertops, according to the listing by Gloria Nilson & Co Real Estate.
Adjacent to the kitchen, there is a breakfast room with views of the Navesink River.
The second floor has two wings: one for the family and another for guests or staff.
The family wing has four en-suite bedrooms. The master suite has a seating area, his and her walk-in closets and a balcony with river views.
Outside there is a heated pool with two cedar bath cabanas and a separate kitchen.
In 2016, Forbes estimated Bon Jovi's net worth at $410 million.
