Life

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's $2.5 million Los Angeles home is for sale—take a look inside

VIDEO0:4600:46
Inside Shaq's LA home listed for $2.5 million
Life

NBA Hall-of-Famer and businessman Shaquille O'Neal has listed his Bell Canyon, California home for $2.5 million after buying it in February 2018 for $1.8 million, according to Compass, which holds the listing.

The 5,217-square-foot home in a gated equestrian community outside Los Angeles (just a few miles from where Kanye and Kim Kardashian West live). It has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on a 1-acre lot and has home owner's association fees of $259 a month, according to the listing.

O'Neal has updated the property, including new carpeting, custom closets and landscaping upgrades, according to a Compass spokesperson.

Take a look inside.

Credit: Compass

The first floor includes a family room, two dining rooms, a wine closet/wet bar, a media room, a laundry room, an office and one bedroom.

Credit: Compass
Credit: Compass

The kitchen opens to the main living area and has marble countertops and custom cabinetry.

Credit: Compass

Upstairs, the master suite has dual walk-in closets and a fireplace.

Credit: Compass

The master bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub.

Credit: Compass

In the backyard there is a heated pool, a Jacuzzi and a fire pit.

Credit: Compass

Compass agents Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried listed the home on Nov. 15.

In addition to the L.A. property, Shaq has a mansion Orlando, Florida that he's owned for more 26 years. He listed that property for $22 million in December 2018. It did not sell and is no longer listed.

