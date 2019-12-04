NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's $2.5 million Los Angeles home is for sale—take a look inside

NBA Hall-of-Famer and businessman Shaquille O'Neal has listed his Bell Canyon, California home for $2.5 million after buying it in February 2018 for $1.8 million, according to Compass, which holds the listing.

The 5,217-square-foot home in a gated equestrian community outside Los Angeles (just a few miles from where Kanye and Kim Kardashian West live). It has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on a 1-acre lot and has home owner's association fees of $259 a month, according to the listing.

O'Neal has updated the property, including new carpeting, custom closets and landscaping upgrades, according to a Compass spokesperson.

Take a look inside.