'You literally don't sleep for about five nights in the lead up,' says Victoria Beckham on London Fashion Week

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham presents her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection on the third day of London Fashion Week in London on February 16, 2020.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham said she always gets nervous in the run up to her fashion shows.

"It doesn't get any easier. If anything, I think it gets, it gets more difficult," Beckham told CNBC's Tania Bryer, when she caught up with the designer after her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.

"You literally don't sleep for about five nights in the lead up to the show," she added.

The former Spice Girl, who launched her eponymously named brand in 2008, said she was "a little bit innocent" about this when she first ventured into the fashion industry.

Despite what she describes as an "intense" week of preparation, Beckham said it was "fun" and "exciting" to see the "clothes come to life" in the show.

"And it's about challenging myself every season," said Beckham, adding that she spent a lot of time "agonizing over every single detail" of her collection and catwalk show.

The designer also explained how she was using her reach on social media to promote her brand. On Instagram, for instance, she has 28 million followers and has launched a filter game which asks users "Which VB are you?"

"I take my job very seriously, but I do like to have fun, and I think that you see that on social media," she said, explaining that she also tried to do this in the colors and prints used in her fashion collections.

The designer rose to fame in the 1990s, first becoming known as "Posh Spice" in British girl band the Spice Girls. Marrying soccer star David Beckham cemented her place in the public eye but she then went on to develop her status as a fashion icon.

Beckham's brand made nearly £36 million ($47 million) in revenue in 2018, according to the latest company accounts.